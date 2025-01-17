Fox Makes Super Bowl LIX Free to Stream on Tubi

NFL fans will have the chance to watch the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX for free this year, as Fox News announces its plans to live-stream the game on Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming platform it owns.

This marks the first time Fox will stream the Super Bowl on Tubi, offering a new option for fans to enjoy the big game without needing a subscription or cable service.

Tubi to Stream Super Bowl LIX Alongside Exclusive Red Carpet Event

The game will take place on February 9, and for the first time, viewers will be able to watch it for free online through Tubi.

While previous years required viewers to have a subscription or cable login to stream the game on platforms like the Fox Sports app or subscription-based services such as Peacock and Paramount+, this year's broadcast removes those barriers.

However, viewers will need to create a Tubi account to access the live stream. In addition to the game, Tubi will also feature a pregame show for fans to enjoy before kickoff.

Along with the main broadcast, Tubi will offer a special "Tubi Red Carpet" event starting at 3:30 pm EST.

According to CBS News, this segment will focus on the celebrity fashion and culture surrounding the Super Bowl, hosted by Olivia Culpo.

The event will also feature the FOX Deportes Spanish-language feed, providing additional coverage for a broader audience.

The decision to stream the Super Bowl on Tubi highlights the growing popularity of free streaming services, particularly among younger audiences who have turned away from traditional cable subscriptions.

Since Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 for $440 million, the platform has rapidly grown in popularity, boasting 97 million monthly active users—an increase of 25% from the previous year. It is now the second-most watched free streaming app, just behind Roku Channel.

Tubi's Free Super Bowl Stream Aims to Rival Paramount+'s Record

Tubi's Super Bowl coverage is expected to attract a large viewership, as the game is one of the most-watched TV events every year.

Last year, CBS's Paramount+ streaming platform claimed that it hosted the "most streamed" Super Bowl in history, although specific audience numbers were not disclosed, CNN said.

Fox hopes that by offering the game for free on Tubi, it can attract viewers who may stick around for other content after the game ends.

The move comes at a time when streaming services are increasingly central to the sports broadcasting world. While other media giants like Disney and NBC Universal have successfully offered sports content through their subscription-based platforms, Fox has yet to venture into this space.

However, the company's involvement with Tubi might change that dynamic in the future. Fox also announced a new sports streaming service, Venu Sports, set to launch in the fall, although the joint venture was recently canceled.

Super Bowl LIX will still be available on local TV stations for those with antennas, but streaming it for free on Tubi will offer fans an accessible, no-cost way to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year.