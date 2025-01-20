Walgreens Faces Lawsuit for Filling Dangerous Opioid Prescriptions Without Validity

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens, one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, accusing the company of filling millions of unlawful prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that Walgreens pharmacists repeatedly ignored red flags and corporate policies pressured them to prioritize speed over safety.

Federal Lawsuit Claims Walgreens Violated CSA and FCA in Opioid Scandal

According to the DOJ, Walgreens violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) by dispensing prescriptions that lacked legitimate medical purposes and failing to take necessary steps to verify their validity.

The company also allegedly sought federal reimbursements for these prescriptions, violating the False Claims Act (FCA), ABC News said. These actions, the DOJ claims, allowed millions of opioid pills to be improperly distributed, fueling the ongoing opioid crisis.

The allegations highlight systemic issues within Walgreens' operations. Federal prosecutors accuse the company of ignoring warnings from its own pharmacists and internal data about suspicious prescribing patterns.

Instead of investigating, the DOJ says Walgreens pressured pharmacists to meet strict prescription-filling quotas, sometimes disciplining those who tried to verify questionable prescriptions.

The complaint outlines various red flags Walgreens allegedly failed to investigate, including prescriptions for high doses, early refills, or combinations of drugs prone to abuse, such as opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants—a mix known as the trinity.

It also accuses the company of neglecting to monitor doctors known for issuing invalid prescriptions and obstructing pharmacists from sharing critical information about problematic prescribers.

700,000 Deaths and Counting: DOJ Ties Walgreens to Opioid Epidemic

According to Forbes, Federal authorities have linked Walgreens' practices to the broader opioid crisis, which has claimed over 700,000 lives in the US since 1999, with deaths quadrupling in the past two decades.

Although illicit fentanyl now drives most overdose deaths, prescription opioids were a major contributor in earlier years.

Walgreens responded by denying the allegations, stating that its pharmacists follow all applicable laws when filling prescriptions written by licensed healthcare providers.

The company defended its role in combating opioid misuse, citing investments in training and safeguards. However, the DOJ contends that Walgreens' corporate policies directly undermined pharmacists' ability to comply with legal obligations.

The lawsuit follows a series of legal actions targeting corporations linked to the opioid epidemic, including pharmacies, drugmakers, and distributors. Similar claims were filed against CVS in December.

Collectively, companies involved in the opioid supply chain have paid approximately $50 billion in settlements over the past eight years, with funds directed toward addiction treatment and prevention programs.