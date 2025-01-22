Trump Joins OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to Launch $500 Billion AI Investment Plan

President Donald Trump has unveiled a historic $500 billion investment initiative to advance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United States.

The project, named Stargate, is a collaborative effort involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, aimed at securing America's leadership in AI technology.

Trump Announces 100,000 New Jobs from $100 Billion AI Infrastructure Boost

Speaking at a White House briefing on Tuesday, Trump called the initiative the largest AI infrastructure project in history. He emphasized the importance of keeping AI advancements within the country, pointing to competition from nations like China.

The Stargate initiative will prioritize the construction of data centers and the advancement of AI research.

Currently, 10 data centers are under construction in Texas, with plans to expand to additional locations across the country, CBS News said.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison noted the immense potential of AI to benefit all Americans.

The project is expected to generate more than 100,000 jobs over the next four years. An initial $100 billion will be allocated to fast-track progress, with federal support to ensure smooth development.

Trump assured that the administration would ease production requirements, allowing companies to work efficiently at their own facilities.

Sam Altman Hails Stargate as a Landmark for AI and Healthcare Advancements

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the venture as a transformative milestone for the AI era. He expressed optimism about its role in revolutionizing healthcare, predicting significant advancements in curing diseases as AI technology progresses.

The announcement comes shortly after Trump repealed an AI safety order introduced by former President Joe Biden, which had aimed to enforce stricter regulations on AI development.

According to SiliconRepublic, critics have raised concerns about prioritizing rapid growth over the implementation of safety measures.

OpenAI, previously reliant on Microsoft as its exclusive cloud infrastructure provider, now has the flexibility to collaborate with other resources as it scales its operations.

Trump envisions the Stargate initiative as a cornerstone of reindustrializing the US economy and strengthening its strategic edge in AI technology. Additional investors are expected to join the project, although details have yet to be announced.