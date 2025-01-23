logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Nasal Spray as Stand-Alone Treatment for Depression

| By

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson’s Nasal Spray as Stand-Alone Treatment
@JhunuDr/X

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray, Spravato, as the first independent treatment for adults suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

This marks a significant development for patients who have not responded to at least two prior oral antidepressants.

FDA Approves Spravato as Stand-Alone Treatment for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Spravato, initially approved in 2019 for use alongside oral antidepressants, now offers a solo treatment option for individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have struggled to find relief.

Treatment-resistant depression affects about one-third of the 21 million US adults with major depression, who experience persistent symptoms such as sadness, low energy, and thoughts of death or suicide despite various treatments, CNBC said.

The approval follows positive results from a phase four trial, which showed that Spravato alone could rapidly improve symptoms, with improvements beginning within 24 hours and continuing for at least a month.

After four weeks of treatment, 22.5% of patients taking Spravato achieved remission, compared to only 7.6% of those on a placebo.

Johnson & Johnson's Spravato: Rapid Relief for Depression Despite Risks

Bill Martin, Johnson & Johnson's global head of neuroscience, explained that treatment-resistant depression is a complex condition, and for a long time, healthcare providers have had limited options to offer patients the symptom relief they desperately need.

He emphasized that Spravato's approval gives healthcare providers a new tool to personalize treatment and potentially improve outcomes for patients.

While Spravato has shown promise in providing rapid relief, it does come with risks, including sedation, respiratory depression, and the potential for misuse.

As a result, it is only available through a restricted program, where it must be administered in certified healthcare settings under close supervision.

According to CNN, Dr. Gregory Mattingly, who has seen the drug's impact firsthand, believes the approval marks a significant step forward. "For the first time ever, we now have an option that gives patients freedom," he said.

This approval expands the availability of a much-needed treatment option for patients battling depression that is resistant to standard therapies.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One of the World’s Franchise News

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One Of The World's Most Valuable In Just Days

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid For TikTok Merger Amidst Growing Search Rivalry

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out of $150 Franchise News

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out Of $150 Million

Franchise News

CNN Braces for Workforce Reductions Following Inauguration Coverage Franchise News

CNN Braces for Workforce Reductions Following Inauguration Coverage

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights Franchise News

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights

Franchise News

Goldman Sachs Unveils Generative AI Assistant for Bankers, Traders, and Asset Managers

Goldman Sachs Unveils Generative AI Assistant for Bankers, Traders, and
Franchise News

Trump Joins OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to Launch $500 Billion AI Investment Plan

Trump Joins OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to Launch $500 Billion
Franchise News

Disney's 'Moana 2' Surpasses $1 Billion, Extends Studio's Box Office Reign

Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ Surpasses $1 Billion, Extends Studio’s Box Office
Franchise News

Trump Moves to Roll Back Biden's EV Incentives with New Executive Order

Trump Moves to Roll Back Biden’s EV Incentives with New
Franchise News

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for US Users as It Expands into Live Programming

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for US Users as It Expands

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics