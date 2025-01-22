Disney's 'Moana 2' Surpasses $1 Billion, Extends Studio's Box Office Reign

Disney's Moana 2 has officially joined the ranks of billion-dollar movies, surpassing $1 billion at the global box office during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Moana 2 has earned a total of $1.009 billion globally, with $445 million from domestic sales and $567 million from international markets.

Despite Mixed Reviews, Moana 2 Earns Over $1 Billion Worldwide

The animated sequel has become Disney's third 2024 release to reach the coveted milestone, following Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2, CNBC said.

With this achievement, Disney continues its box office dominance, responsible for nearly 60% of all films that have surpassed the $1 billion mark.

Moana 2 became a significant box office player despite mixed reviews, maintaining a strong presence in the top five for seven consecutive weekends.

Released on November 28, the film shattered Thanksgiving box office records, surpassing Frozen II's 2019 record by earning $225 million over the five-day holiday weekend.

The film's success is a win for Disney, which struggled in the years following the pandemic. The company's decision to release animated films directly to streaming services like Disney+ had initially reduced cinema attendance, as parents grew accustomed to watching new releases at home.

However, with Moana 2, Disney has proven that theatrical releases can still draw large crowds.

Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho Return in Moana 2, a Billion-Dollar Success

Originally conceived as a TV show for Disney+, Moana 2 was reworked into a feature film that became a major box office hit.

According to Variety, the movie follows the adventures of Moana and her companion Maui, voiced again by Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho, as they embark on a journey to find a hidden island and break a curse.

The success of Moana 2 is also a good sign for future Disney projects, including a live-action remake of the original Moana planned for 2026.

This latest milestone adds to Disney's impressive tally of 32 billion-dollar movies, reaffirming the studio's dominant position in the film industry.