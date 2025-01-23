logo

Las Vegas Hotel Workers End 69-Day Strike After Reaching Deal with Casino

In a significant development for Las Vegas's hospitality industry, hotel workers at Virgin Hotels have concluded a 69-day strike after successfully negotiating a new five-year contract.

This agreement, announced by the Culinary Workers Union and Bartenders Union on Wednesday, affects around 700 employees at the casino located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip.

New Contract Brings 32% Wage Increase for Las Vegas Hotel Workers

The strike, which began on November 15, was one of the longest labor disputes in the area in recent years. It captured the attention of both locals and tourists, as workers maintained picket lines around the clock outside the hotel to advocate for their rights.

The unions emphasized the need for a fair contract, especially since the previous agreement had expired in June 2023.

According to AP, Union representatives indicated that the new contract contains substantial pay increases, which could reflect a historic 32% wage hike similar to those granted to other union workers in the region.

Bethany Khan, a spokesperson for the Culinary Workers Union, revealed that the agreement was reached in the days leading up to the announcement, and it was approved unanimously by the members.

The union had faced many challenges during the strike, including frustrations over the casino hiring temporary workers who crossed picket lines.

Politicians and Entertainers Stand with Las Vegas Hotel Staff

Lee McNamara, a long-time cook at Virgin Hotels, voiced the sentiment of his fellow workers when he said, "We're doing the same amount of work for less pay." His words echoed the feelings of many employees who believed they deserved fair compensation like their counterparts at other casinos.

Aside from the struggles within the hotel, support flowed from various community figures, including local politicians who joined the picketing workers, Yogonet said .

Some entertainers also expressed solidarity, with a comedian canceling a show in support of their cause.

Michael Renick, a bartender with two years of experience at Virgin Hotels, noted the strength and determination of his colleagues during the strike, stating, "I'm ready to go for as long as I need to." This resolve ultimately led to the conclusion of the strike and a hopeful outlook for the workers' futures.

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
