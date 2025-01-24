Fitbit to Pay $12.2 Million After Consumers Suffer Burns from Overheating Smartwatches

Fitbit, a Google-owned fitness technology company, will pay $12.25 million as part of a settlement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The penalty stems from issues with its Ionic smartwatches, which were found to overheat and cause burns to customers.

Fitbit Faces Backlash Over Ionic Smartwatch Burns, 78 US Injuries Reported

The problem, which first surfaced in 2018, involved the devices' lithium-ion batteries. Reports of overheating and burn injuries continued into 2020, even after Fitbit issued a firmware update in an attempt to resolve the defect.

Despite being aware of the issue, Fitbit delayed notifying the CPSC, which is legally required when a product poses a significant safety risk.

The CPSC classified the defective smartwatches as a substantial product hazard, prompting Fitbit to announce a recall in March 2022.

According to TechCrunch, there had been 115 reports of overheating in the US, resulting in 78 burn injuries. Among the injuries, two were categorized as third-degree burns and four as second-degree burns. Additionally, 40 incidents were reported internationally.

Fitbit Faces $12.2M Fine for Ionic Watch Hazards; 693K Units Sold Internationally

The Ionic smartwatches, sold between September 2017 and December 2021, were priced between $200 and $330.

Around 1 million units were sold in the US, with an additional 693,000 sold globally through major retailers such as Best Buy and Target, as well as online via Amazon and Fitbit's website, CBS News said.

Fitbit discontinued the production of the Ionic model in 2020. As part of the settlement, Fitbit agreed to implement stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company will maintain internal controls and submit annual reports to the CPSC to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA).

A spokesperson for Google emphasized the company's commitment to customer safety and noted that the matter stemmed from the voluntary recall issued in 2022.