Eating French Fries Just 3 Times A Week Could Significantly Raise Your Risk of Diabetes, Study Reveals

A recent study revealed a potential link between the consumption of fried potatoes, particularly French fries, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Published in the British Medical Journal, the research tracked over 205,000 participants for up to 40 years, as reported by EurekAlert. It found that consuming three or more servings per week of fried potatoes increased the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 20% compared to those who rarely consumed them, with the risk rising to 27% if fried potatoes were eaten five times a week. During the study period, 22,299 participants were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Harvard University researchers analyzed data from participants who regularly filled out dietary questionnaires for over 30 years, reinforcing the reliability of their findings. They discovered that people who ate French fries three times a week had a 20% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who did not. The findings are notable given the global prevalence of type 2 diabetes, a condition closely linked to dietary habits.

The researchers also examined the impacts of replacing potatoes with other major carbohydrates. Replacing French fries with whole grain products like whole grain bread or pasta could lower the risk of diabetes by 19%. In contrast, replacing potatoes with white rice is linked to a 15% increased risk of type 2 diabetes, suggesting that the choice of carbohydrate replacement plays a crucial role.

Interestingly, the study points out that other forms of potato preparation, such as baking, boiling, or mashing, do not carry an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Replacing these types of potatoes with whole grains lowers the risk of the disease by 4%. "Diet is just one part of the picture, but this study suggests that how food is prepared can make a difference and reinforces the advice to prioritize whole grains and cut back on fried or heavily processed foods as a way to support a balanced diet and reduce your risk," said Dr. Faye Riley, research communications lead at Diabetes UK, according to The Independent.

The authors emphasize that their findings are observational and do not prove a causal relationship between eating fried potatoes and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The research identified that the method of cooking potatoes—frying in oil, which increases glycemic load and forms harmful compounds—poses a risk.

"Limiting French fry consumption and choosing whole grain carbohydrates may help reduce diabetes risk in the entire population," said Walter Willett, a researcher from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, as reported by the Assam Tribune. This observation suggests potential public health recommendations focused on dietary modifications to mitigate diabetes risk.

The research suggests that even small changes in diet, such as substituting fried potatoes with whole grains, can significantly improve blood sugar control. Roger Williams from the University of Cambridge echoed the study's findings, noting the importance of how potatoes are cooked and what they are replaced with in the diet. This comprehensive analysis, coupled with regular updates on participant diet and health status over decades, strengthens the study's conclusions and offers valuable insights into dietary strategies for reducing type 2 diabetes risk.

