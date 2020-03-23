(Photo : How to Select the Right Video Conferencing Solution)

Are you considering the use of video conferencing to improve the operations of your business?

If you are, then you're making a fantastic investment in the productivity and efficiency of your company. Video conferencing provides several benefits that promote collaboration and communication.

With the trends in technology today, video conferencing is becoming a must. Roughly two-thirds of companies allow telecommuting, which necessitates video conferencing to maintain contact with your workforce.

There are certainly plenty of reasons to seek video conferencing, but not all solutions work the same. You need to know what to look for so that you select a video conferencing tool that fulfills all of your needs.

To simplify this decision, we'll point out a few significant factors to consider when looking at video conferencing solutions below!

Compare Functionality

One of the most important things to do when picking a video conferencing tool is to compare functionality.

Because all video conferencing solutions vary in what they offer, you want one that has everything you need. With this in mind, you should think about what you might want.

At the base level, any video conferencing tool will allow you to see and share a video feed. From here, there are several other features that you may or may not need.

This includes the ability to share screens, transfer files, use a virtual whiteboard, and quality features like an improved resolution and noise blocking.

Consider what you're trying to achieve from video conferencing and determine what features are necessary to accomplish that.

For example, if you're using video conferencing as a brainstorming session, then having access to a virtual whiteboard is something you might want.

Find a solution that satisfies all of your requirements for features for the greatest benefit from a video conferencing tool.

Consider Affordability

Closely related to functionality is the affordability of a video conferencing solution.

Each option you find will vary in price and this is often determined by the quality of the service and the number of features that are offered. As you might imagine, higher quality video and greater functionality will translate to a higher price.

That said, some tools do offer a free version. Unfortunately, this is not likely to work for you as it will be a stripped-down version that may limit how many users you can register.

Because of this, you're going to want to compare prices for the solution that you choose. Understand what comes with each level of service as you may need a larger package if you have several employees that need to use video conferencing.

Find a good balance between features offered and the total fee. Don't sacrifice a necessity to cut a few dollars!

Evaluate Compatibility and Accessibility

You also need to evaluate the compatibility and accessibility of a potential video conferencing solution.

Accessibility is crucial because it speaks to how effectively your employees can access the tool. If it's only available via computer software, then it will impose restrictions on who can use it.

On the other hand, a video conferencing solution with several accessibility options means that anyone can use it. Many tools can be used on a tablet, smartphone, or laptop, which makes it more convenient to use.

Rather than needing to sit down at a computer, your employees can connect to a video conference from wherever they're located.

The other component of this is compatibility. You need a video conferencing tool that is compatible with any devices that your employees use.

Say that you find one that is usable on a computer. Does that also apply to a Mac? Can the service be used on an Apple and Android smartphone?

Understand what your employees are connecting with and find a video conferencing tool that enables this.

Determine Ease of Use

One last suggestion is to consider the ease of use.

Even if a solution has all the bells and whistles you could ever want, it won't do much good if your employees don't know how to use it. Because of this, you need something fairly straightforward to use.

You do have the option of providing training, but an overly sophisticated software can still create more hassle than good. If employees are wasting time trying to figure out how to use a feature, they'll eliminate most of the benefit of using the tool.

This doesn't mean that you need to find the simplest video conferencing solution around. Instead, just make sure to try different options and pick one that feels intuitive.

If you can easily pick up a video conferencing tool and access whatever you need, then your employees can likely do the same. There's no need to make this process confusing, so pick a solution that feels natural to use.

Closing Thoughts

Video conferencing is a fantastic technology that will change the way that you do business. It opens you up to several opportunities like telecommuting and virtual client meetings that improve efficiency and save time.

When picking a video conference solution for your business, there are several factors you should consider. This includes functionality, affordability, compatibility and accessibility, and ease of use.

You want a tool that is easy to use, has every feature you need, is available on any device, and is offered at a good price. With enough research and comparison, you can surely find a video conferencing solution that improves how your business communicates!