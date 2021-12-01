Are Stickers the Right Choice for Your Business?

(Photo : Photo by Melissa Keizer on Unsplash)

It seems like stickers are everywhere. They're on laptops, backpacks, folders, books, cars, sometimes even walls. Stickers are a quick and easy way to get your logo or art out into the world, and they'll likely be someplace where a lot of people will see them. But how do you know if custom stickers for business are the right choice for your business?

You Have a Unique Logo or Artwork

A sticker for stickers' sake isn't always true. Yes, people love stickers. And yes, they'll probably take one you give them. But lots of stickers can - and often do - end up in the trash or hidden away in a box somewhere. If you want your sticker to be effective, you'll want to make sure it's eye-catching. Your sticker should be something that people will want to plaster up all over. If your logo has a unique design to it, or you have a piece of artwork that is usually associated with your company (a digital mascot, for example), then making stickers is a good idea. If not, you may want to find other marketing tools.

You Have a Supportive Community

Eye-candy aside, the next important thing when it comes to deciding on stickers is the support of your community, whether it's local or online. A business has clients, volunteers, workers, and any number of people who are in a position to support the company. The overall enthusiasm of your community can help drive the decision of whether or not to print stickers.

If you make quality goods that consumers enjoy, they'll be more likely to show off your sticker as a sign of support. If you provide high-quality service always served with a pleasant attitude, clients will be grateful and want to help promote you and your company. Having a supportive and enthusiastic community means getting your stickers out into more of the world, even if your logo or design isn't particularly attractive.

You Have Something Important to Say

A sticker doesn't have to be a logo or even an image at all. It can just be a saying. If your logo is lackluster but you have an engaging tagline that supports a noble cause, you can get a design for that quote and have that made up instead. In fact, because most stickers are logos and artwork, text-based stickers are more likely to stand out. Your sticker will not only be seen, but it'll also be understood and given more attention. Taglines, famous quotes, or even just unique words can make for an effective sticker.

If you think that your business can benefit from having custom stickers made, make sure you pick the right kind of sticker. If you have a unique logo or artwork, use it. If you have something important you need to say, say it. But most of all, if you have a solid and supportive community, utilize it.