On Tuesday, Brazil's Supreme Court permitted the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to resume its services after a month-long suspension.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes announced that X had fulfilled the necessary requirements to operate legally in Brazil. This suspension began on August 30 due to ongoing conflicts between its billionaire owner, Elon Musk, and Brazilian authorities regarding misinformation and far-right accounts.

X Platform Resumes Operations in Brazil

Brazil, a country of over 213 million people, represents a significant market for X, with an estimated 20 to 40 million users. The suspension stemmed from Musk's reluctance to comply with court orders, leading to accusations of censorship against Brazilian authorities.

Despite Musk's initial pushback, including calling de Moraes authoritarian, X ultimately agreed to follow the court's orders to regain access.

In an unexpected move, X decided to comply with the demands of the Brazilian court, which included restricting access to certain accounts, settling unpaid fines, and appointing a local legal representative.

According to AP News, these actions were necessary because Brazilian laws require foreign companies to have local representation to manage legal matters and respond to court rulings. Failing to meet this requirement led to the suspension.

On August 28, just two days before the ban, X announced it had laid off all its remaining staff in Brazil. The platform's previous legal representative, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, faced potential arrest for failing to comply with de Moraes' orders. To address this, X reappointed her as the legal representative, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to Brazilian laws.

Read more: Elon Musk Promises Support with Starlink for Areas Hit by Hurricane Helene

X Reopens Ahead of Key Municipal Elections

The company expressed enthusiasm about returning to Brazil, highlighting its commitment to free expression while following local regulations. X communicated its excitement via a statement, indicating that making the platform available to millions of Brazilians was a priority.

Legal experts noted that while X's choice to work with BR4Business for legal representation is not illegal, it suggests that the company might only be meeting basic legal requirements rather than making a genuine effort to engage with Brazil.

Unlike companies like Meta and Google, which have established offices and government, the recent developments in Brazil echo past conflicts X faced with the Indian relations teams, X's approach may pose challenges for future operations.

government, where employees were threatened with arrest for not complying with government orders.

Musk's criticism of de Moraes contrasts with his recent compliance, indicating a shift in strategy as X resumes operations.

During the suspension, many Brazilian users migrated to competing platforms such as Bluesky and Threads. Bluesky, which has reported over 10.6 million users, secured its own legal representation in Brazil, enhancing its market position while X was inactive. As X prepares to return, uncertainty looms regarding how many users will come back after exploring other platforms during the shutdown.

Despite the challenges ahead, Brazil's communication minister celebrated X's decision to settle fines and comply with local regulations as a victory for the nation. He asserted that Brazil's laws must be respected by all companies, regardless of their size or influence.

Justice de Moraes emphasized that this situation demonstrates Brazil's commitment to upholding its legal framework. X's reinstatement comes as Brazil approaches crucial municipal elections, with many major cities, including São Paulo, preparing for mayoral run-offs later this month, Reuters reported.