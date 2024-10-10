Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Stop in New York After Pilot Suddenly Dies

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Seattle, Washington, to Istanbul, Turkey, made an emergency landing in New York after its captain, 59-year-old Ilcehin Pehlivan, tragically passed away mid-flight.

Captain Pehlivan, who had been a seasoned pilot for Turkish Airlines since 2007, fell ill while the Airbus A350 was cruising over the Canadian territory of Nunavut, prompting the co-pilot and second officer to take control of the plane.

The flight, TK204, had departed from Seattle shortly after 7:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday evening. According to AP News, a Turkish Airlines spokesperson said the crew attempted to administer first aid to Captain Pehlivan but were unable to revive him.

Upon realizing the severity of the situation, the co-pilot made the decision to divert to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) for an emergency landing. The plane touched down in New York approximately eight hours after leaving Seattle, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

Captain Pehlivan's sudden passing came as a shock to the airline and its crew members. Turkish Airlines reported that he had undergone a routine health examination earlier this year in March, which revealed no significant health issues that would affect his ability to perform his duties as a pilot. The airline expressed its condolences to his family and noted his years of dedicated service within the aviation community.

Turkey's air traffic controllers' association, known as TATCA, also issued a statement expressing condolences to Captain Pehlivan's family, friends, and colleagues. They acknowledged his contributions and the deep sense of loss felt by the aviation community.

Following the emergency landing at JFK, Turkish Airlines promptly arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Istanbul. Despite the tragic circumstances, all other aspects of the flight were managed with professionalism, as the crew worked quickly to secure arrangements for their onward travel.

Pilots face strict medical examinations to ensure their ability to fly safely. These evaluations occur every 12 months, but for those over the age of 40, the frequency increases to every six months to account for age-related health risks.

It remains unclear if Captain Pehlivan experienced any symptoms or conditions that might have contributed to his sudden collapse during the flight.

The tragic incident echoes a similar event in 2015, when a 57-year-old American Airlines pilot collapsed and passed away during a flight from Phoenix to Boston. That flight also made an emergency landing after the first officer took control and safely landed in Syracuse, New York.

Safety Concerns in Aviation Industry

The aviation industry mandates that large commercial aircraft must always have two pilots in the cockpit. This requirement ensures that a qualified pilot is present in the event one crew member becomes incapacitated.

However, with advancements in aviation technology, discussions are underway regarding the potential for single-pilot operation during certain flight phases.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has been exploring technologies that may allow a single pilot to manage a plane during cruising altitude while other crew members rest. EASA emphasizes the importance of robust safety protocols and measures to ensure passenger safety if a crew member becomes unable to perform their duties.

Despite this technological push, the European Cockpit Association and several other pilot organizations have expressed concerns, arguing that reducing the number of cockpit crew members may compromise onboard safety, BBC reported.

They stress that having a two-person team in the cockpit is essential, especially in cases like Captain Pehlivan's, where the presence of a second pilot prevented a potentially more severe incident.