Tesla's Optimus Robots Dazzle, But Human Manipulation Leaves Fans Doubting

Tesla recently showcased its Optimus robot prototypes at an event aimed at exciting investors about future products.

However, some people were surprised to learn that humans were used to control certain actions of the robots during the demonstration. This news raises questions about how ready these robots are for everyday use.

Tesla's Optimus Robots Controlled by Humans

During the 'We, Robot' event near Los Angeles, attendees had the chance to interact with the Optimus prototypes, which could walk on their own using artificial intelligence. Despite this, many interactions were overseen by employees who were controlling the robots remotely.

Videos from the event showed one Optimus robot working as a bartender. When asked about its capabilities, the robot admitted, "I'm not yet fully autonomous," which means it still relies on human help.

This detail wasn't mentioned by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk during his presentation, leading some to feel the event was misleading.

Musk believes that Optimus could become "the biggest product ever of any kind." He envisions the robot performing many household tasks, stating, "It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, and even serve drinks."

At the event, many guests were excited to see the robots pour drinks, give high-fives, and play games like rock, paper, scissors. However, some attendees noted that the robots needed assistance to perform these tasks.

Although the Optimus prototypes have been showcased before, this was the first time non-Tesla employees interacted directly with them. The presence of human control raised concerns about the robots' actual capabilities and whether they are ready for market release.

Originally, the Optimus robots were not scheduled to be part of the event. Musk requested their inclusion only three weeks prior, which limited the time available to prepare the software, necessitating the use of remote control.

This led to a mixed reaction from the audience, with some expressing disappointment over the lack of technical details regarding the robots and Tesla's future plans for autonomous vehicles.

Tesla Also Revealed Cybercab

In addition to the Optimus robots, Tesla also introduced its Cybercab robotaxi and a new van concept at the event. Attendees had the opportunity to take rides in autonomous vehicles, which are designed to drive without human control.

However, the event was seen as underwhelming, resulting in Tesla's stock price dropping significantly the following day.

According to Bloomberg, some analysts shared their views after the event. Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, remarked that Optimus was the highlight of the show, noting its human-like movements and dance.

Another analyst, Dan Ives from Wedbush, described the event as a "glimpse of the future" and expressed optimism about the robot's potential. However, others felt that Tesla's presentation was misleading, with some commenters suggesting the company should have been clearer about the robots being human-controlled.

Musk dreams of a future where Optimus robots are commonplace in homes, akin to characters from "Star Wars." He believes that, when manufactured at scale, the robots could cost between $20,000 and $30,000 each, making them affordable for many families.

Currently, Tesla has two Optimus robots in operation at its factory, though their specific tasks remain unclear.