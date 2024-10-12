Elon Musk Unveils Budget-Friendly Self-Driving Taxi, 20-Person Robovan at 'We, Robot' Event

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's highly anticipated self-driving Cybercab and a new 20-person robovan at the 'We, Robot' event in California.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk took center stage on Thursday night at the 'We, Robot' event in Los Angeles to unveil the company's latest innovation, a futuristic prototype known as the Robovan.

Tesla's Robovan Aims to Redefine Public Transport

This electric, self-driving vehicle, roughly the size of a small bus, is designed to transport up to 20 people at a time and aims to help move people around in densely populated areas.

Musk described the Robovan as a versatile vehicle that could be used for both passenger and cargo transportation, providing an electric, autonomous option for a variety of travel needs.

During the presentation, Musk confidently asserted, "We're going to make this, and it's going to look like that," as the Robovan made its debut, according to TechCrunch. However, beyond this declaration, Musk offered few additional details. He did not discuss the Robovan's expected pricing, the timeline for its production, or its anticipated release date.

The Robovan, with its unique design, combines retro and futuristic elements, making it reminiscent of something from The Jetsons, paired with a vintage 1950s appliance. With sleek, silver metallic sides and black detailing, the vehicle's aesthetic appeal is complemented by strips of light that parallel the ground along its edges.

The doors open by sliding outward from the center, revealing an interior with ample seating and standing room. Tinted windows provide privacy while enhancing the futuristic appearance. Interestingly, the Robovan is fully autonomous and does not feature a steering wheel or traditional driver controls.

The Robovan is also significantly larger than other robotaxis on the market, like those from Zoox and Cruise, as it can accommodate a higher number of passengers. This design approach makes it comparable to the Robobus by WeRide in China, which shares similar functionality for urban environments.

Cybercab Set to Hit the Roads by 2026

While the Robovan was the main attraction, Tesla kept details under wraps regarding the specifics of its production. Musk did not clarify whether Tesla plans to build new production facilities for the Robovan or its smaller counterpart, the Cybercab, nor did he discuss any modifications to existing factories to accommodate these new vehicle models.

The Cybercab, another driverless vehicle Tesla revealed at the event, is expected to be ready for production in 2026 or 2027, but no timeline was provided for the Robovan.

Tesla has set ambitious goals, including a target to produce 20 million vehicles annually by 2030, a substantial increase from its 2022 production levels. Reaching this goal will require rapid expansion in both production capabilities and sales volume, though details on how the Robovan will fit into this vision remain sparse.

According to NY Post, the Cybercab has no steering wheel or pedals and is projected to retail for under $30,000. Musk made a dramatic entrance in this vehicle during the event at Warner Bros. Studio, capturing the audience's attention.