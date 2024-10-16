logo

Lufthansa Faces $4 Million Penalty for Discriminating Against 128 Jewish Passengers

Planes of German airline Discover (R) and Lufthansa (2nd R) are grounded at Munich International Airport in Munich, southern Germany, on August 27, 2024, during a strike of flight attendants and pilots. MICHAELA STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

German airline Lufthansa has been fined $4 million by the US government for allegedly discriminating against Jewish passengers.

This decision follows an incident in May 2022 when the airline denied boarding to 128 travelers at Frankfurt airport.

Alleged Discrimination Incident at Lufthansa Airline

According to CBS News, the US Department of Transportation announced the penalty on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of civil rights in air travel.

On May 3, 2022, a group of 131 passengers set off from New York City to Budapest, Hungary, to attend a memorial event for an Orthodox rabbi. Most of the passengers were dressed in traditional Orthodox Jewish attire.

While the flight to Frankfurt went smoothly, the situation changed dramatically when they attempted to board their connecting flight to Budapest. The Transportation Department's consent order revealed that Lufthansa denied boarding the 128 passengers due to "the misconduct of some passengers" during the initial leg of their journey.

Lufthansa Commits to Anti-Discrimination Efforts

In response to the incident, Lufthansa expressed regret and stated that its actions were inconsistent with its values and policies. The airline maintains a strict stance against racism, anti-Semitism, and discrimination of any type.

Although the airline accepted the fine, it denied that its employees engaged in discriminatory practices. Lufthansa also challenges the jurisdiction of US investigators regarding the incident, claiming that the decision to deny boarding was made based on security concerns.

Following the incident, Lufthansa has announced plans to implement measures aimed at preventing similar occurrences in the future. The airline has partnered with the American Jewish Committee, a prominent advocacy organization, to strengthen its ties with Jewish communities, said The Washington Post.

As part of this collaboration, Lufthansa is developing a new training program designed to help its managers and employees combat anti-Semitism and discrimination within the airline industry.

