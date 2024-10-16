USDA's Handling of Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Probed by Inspector General

On Tuesday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an investigation into how its officials managed a series of reported violations at Boar's Head's Jarratt, Virginia plant, linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

Boar's Head Plant Violations Amid Deadly Listeria Outbreak

The probe, led by the USDA's Inspector General Phyllis Fong, follows months of reports by USDA inspectors who found "noncompliances" at the plant before the outbreak.

The Virginia plant, now temporarily closed, has been at the center of a listeria outbreak since July. This outbreak has resulted in 10 fatalities and 59 hospitalizations across 19 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Several of Boar's Head deli meats, including liverwurst, were recalled over fears of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that poses a severe risk to older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, a leading voice in calling for accountability, stated, "The USDA has shown minimal response, permitting Boar's Head to operate normally at its persistently unsanitary Virginia facility, even after uncovering numerous significant violations."

According to USA Today, he emphasized that the USDA's lack of action was a "complete failure to protect consumers" and that the agency "should never have allowed the situation to escalate to this level."

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) monitors food safety at meat processing facilities, including the Boar's Head plant. Reports dating back two years detail numerous violations, including mold, mildew, insect infestations, and leaks.

Further inspection reports revealed that water dripped from the ceiling onto meat racks, and that meat residue was left on equipment, walls, and floors.

USDA Inspectors Investigated

In a letter dated September 5, Blumenthal and Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro called on the USDA to step up its enforcement and review the possibility of criminal charges against Boar's Head.

This call for action by Congress spurred the USDA to investigate its handling of the outbreak and its response to the violations.

In response to these concerns, Fong's team is examining whether federal inspectors at the USDA and state-level inspectors in Virginia acted appropriately after receiving reports from FSIS about unsanitary conditions at the plant.

The USDA also confirmed a broader law enforcement investigation involving Boar's Head facilities across the country, although the scope and details of this investigation remain unclear.