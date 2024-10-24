Honda Issues Recall for Over 700,000 Vehicles Due to Risk of Fuel Pump Cracks

Honda has announced a recall of over 700,000 vehicles due to concerns about a potential fuel leak that could increase the risk of a fire.

The recall affects several popular models, including the 2023-2024 Honda Accord, 2025 Honda Civic, and 2023-2025 CR-V Hybrid, all of which are equipped with a high-pressure fuel pump that may crack under certain conditions.

According to Honda, the issue stems from a production error that could cause the fuel pump to develop cracks, potentially leading to a fuel leak. If the leaking fuel comes into contact with a source of ignition, it could pose a fire hazard.

So far, Honda has received 145 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries or accidents have been reported.

Honda Offers Free Inspections and Repairs for Recalled Vehicles

As part of the recall, Honda will offer free inspections and, if needed, replacement of the faulty fuel pumps at authorized dealerships. Owners of affected vehicles will begin receiving notification letters starting on December 4, 2024, detailing how to schedule the necessary repairs, according to USA Today.

Honda has also provided a customer service number (1-888-234-2138) for further assistance, and vehicle owners can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website to confirm if their car is included in the recall.

This recall comes shortly after a separate recall of 1.7 million Honda vehicles earlier in October, which was related to potential steering issues. Both recalls highlight the automaker's efforts to address safety concerns and ensure customer safety.

Honda is urging owners of affected vehicles to have their cars inspected promptly to prevent any potential safety risks.