Honda Recalls Nearly 1.7 Million Vehicles Over Steering Issues That Could Cause Crashes

Honda Motor Co. has announced a recall affecting nearly 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing defect that could compromise steering control, potentially leading to accidents.

This recall follows Honda's notification to government regulators and the previous recall order issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday.

Honda Ensures Free Repairs for Owners Following Recall

The problem lies within the steering gearbox assembly, where a manufacturing error may cause "excessive internal friction." This friction can make steering difficult, significantly increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects various models from the 2022 to 2025 production years, specifically certain Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs, and Honda HR-Vs.

According to AP News, the NHTSA began investigating this issue in March after receiving 145 complaints from Honda Civic owners about a "sticky" steering mechanism that required more effort to maneuver.

Thankfully, when the NHTSA first announced its findings, it noted that there had been no reported crashes or injuries linked to this issue. The latest order also states that no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

Honda plans to notify affected vehicle owners by mail starting November 18. Owners can take their vehicles to local dealerships, where the faulty worm gear spring will be replaced, and grease will be reapplied as necessary. Importantly, all repairs will be performed at no charge to the vehicle owners.

Since 2021, Honda has received over 10,000 warranty requests related to the "sticky" steering issue, according to The Washington Post. However, the company only launched an investigation into the problem in 2022, which raised some concerns about the company's responsiveness.

Read more: Uber Driver Caught on Camera Punching Elderly Man During Pickup Dispute

NHTSA Warns of Steering Issues in Affected Honda Models

The NHTSA indicated that the steering gearbox assembly might have been incorrectly manufactured, which could lead to the excessive friction making it harder for drivers to steer their vehicles.

Drivers of the affected vehicles might notice a brief sensation of resistance when turning the steering wheel while driving. An unusual sound may also accompany the steering issue. The models included in this recall consist of:

Acura Integra hatchbacks: 2023-2025 model years

Acura Integra Type S hatchbacks: 2024 and 2025 model years

Honda Civics: 2022-2025

Honda Civic Hybrids: 2025

Honda Civic Type R models: 2023-2025

Honda CR-V SUVs: 2023-2025

Honda CR-V Fuel Cell electric vehicles: 2025

Honda CR-V Hybrids: 2023-2025

Honda HR-V SUVs: 2023-2025

For a full list of affected vehicles, owners can refer to the NHTSA's official website. Owners who have questions or need assistance can also contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.