McDonald's Supplier Recalls Yellow Onions Amid E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

A supplier for McDonald's has recalled yellow onions from a Colorado facility in response to an E. coli outbreak linked to the fast-food chain, which has resulted in one death and multiple hospitalizations.

Taylor Farms Issues Onion Recall

Taylor Farms, the supplier in question, distributes onions to McDonald's locations in several states, which have been connected to a growing number of E. coli cases investigated by health officials.

Although Taylor Farms has not detected E. coli in its onions, the company decided to recall them as a precautionary measure to prevent further illness, according to NY Post.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified Taylor Farms' onions as a likely source of contamination. The FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is actively investigating the supplier, as well as the affected McDonald's locations, to contain the outbreak and assess the full extent of the issue.

According to the CDC, more cases are expected as health authorities gather more information on those affected and trace the distribution of the contaminated produce.

McDonald's took swift action on Tuesday by temporarily removing its Quarter Pounder burgers from roughly one-fifth of its locations across the U.S. after the CDC confirmed a connection between the popular menu item and E. coli cases.

Recall and Lawsuit Spark Investigation Across Western States

The decision aims to prevent additional cases while the source of the outbreak is examined. The recalled onions, commonly used as toppings for the Quarter Pounder, are currently under review to determine if they are the primary cause of the contamination.

One Colorado resident, Eric Stelly, recently filed a lawsuit against McDonald's, claiming he suffered E. coli poisoning after eating at a McDonald's location in Greeley, Colorado, on October 4.

Two days after his meal, Stelly reportedly experienced severe gastrointestinal symptoms, which led to an emergency room visit. Medical tests confirmed he was infected with E. coli. Colorado has recorded the highest number of cases so far, with the outbreak affecting dozens in the western and midwestern regions of the United States, said CBS News.

The FDA and CDC continue their investigation, with Taylor Farms closely cooperating in an effort to identify any additional risks in the food supply chain.