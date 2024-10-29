Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration After Report of Illegal Work

President Joe Biden recently criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk after reports revealed that Musk may have worked illegally in the United States.

During a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Biden highlighted Musk's background, mentioning that the billionaire was supposed to be studying in the US on a student visa but allegedly violated immigration laws instead.

The remarks came in response to a Washington Post report detailing Musk's early years in America. The report stated that Musk arrived in Palo Alto, California, in 1995 to pursue a graduate program at Stanford University.

However, he never enrolled in classes and instead focused on building his first company, Zip2. This led to concerns among investors who worried about Musk's immigration status and its potential impact on the business.

Elon Musk Defends Immigration Status

In a 2005 email, Musk himself acknowledged that he did not have legal authorization to remain in the U.S. when he started Zip2.

In reaction to Biden's comments, Musk took to social media to defend himself. He claimed that he had legal permission to work in the US and mentioned that he transitioned from a J-1 visa, which is for educational and cultural exchange, to an H-1B visa, which allows for temporary employment.

However, Musk did not provide specific details about when this change occurred. Biden pointed out the irony of Musk's current stance on immigration, given his past alleged violations.

Musk has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has made strict immigration policies a central theme of his political platform. This connection raised eyebrows, as Biden noted Musk's past while emphasizing his support for immigration reform, according to AP News.