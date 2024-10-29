logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration After Report of Illegal Work

| By

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Joe Biden recently criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk after reports revealed that Musk may have worked illegally in the United States.

During a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Biden highlighted Musk's background, mentioning that the billionaire was supposed to be studying in the US on a student visa but allegedly violated immigration laws instead.

The remarks came in response to a Washington Post report detailing Musk's early years in America. The report stated that Musk arrived in Palo Alto, California, in 1995 to pursue a graduate program at Stanford University.

However, he never enrolled in classes and instead focused on building his first company, Zip2. This led to concerns among investors who worried about Musk's immigration status and its potential impact on the business.

Elon Musk Defends Immigration Status

In a 2005 email, Musk himself acknowledged that he did not have legal authorization to remain in the U.S. when he started Zip2.

In reaction to Biden's comments, Musk took to social media to defend himself. He claimed that he had legal permission to work in the US and mentioned that he transitioned from a J-1 visa, which is for educational and cultural exchange, to an H-1B visa, which allows for temporary employment.

However, Musk did not provide specific details about when this change occurred. Biden pointed out the irony of Musk's current stance on immigration, given his past alleged violations.

Musk has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has made strict immigration policies a central theme of his political platform. This connection raised eyebrows, as Biden noted Musk's past while emphasizing his support for immigration reform, according to AP News.

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics