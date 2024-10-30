Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple has launched a new suite of artificial intelligence tools called Apple Intelligence, aiming to transform how people use their devices.

The launch took place on Monday and marks an important step for the tech giant in the ongoing race for advancements in AI technology.

The new features are available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs with the latest software update. Apple Intelligence is accessible for free to users with iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max devices who upgrade to iOS 18.1.

It is also available for iPads and Macs that support the newest operating systems, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15. This rollout comes shortly after the release of the iPhone 16 in September, which has hardware specifically designed to support these AI features.

Among the new capabilities of Apple Intelligence are improvements in writing and editing tools, an upgraded Siri, and a smarter Photos app. The writing tools help users proofread and summarize text more effectively. Siri is expected to become more conversational and natural in its responses, enhancing user interactions.

The Photos app has also received updates, allowing users to search for images by typing in descriptions, like what someone was wearing. Additionally, there is a new feature called Clean Up that lets users edit photos by removing unwanted elements.

Experts Say Apple's New AI Features May Take Time to Gain Widespread Appeal

Despite the excitement around these new tools, some experts caution that the features may not immediately attract a large number of users. They suggest that consumers might need time to see the full value of these advancements.

Some features, such as Image Wand, which allows users to turn sketches into AI-generated images, will not be available until December when iOS 18.2 is released. Apple is betting heavily on AI to boost its sales, especially following a dip in iPhone 16 sales during its launch, according to CNN.

The company recently cut its production orders for iPhone 16s due to lower-than-expected demand. Analysts believe that the features introduced with Apple Intelligence might not immediately impact sales but are hopeful that future updates will resonate more with customers.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to introduce more AI features in December, including a new emoji creation tool and advanced Siri capabilities. The implementation of Apple Intelligence is viewed as a multi-year journey that could define the company's future in technology.

With its vast customer base, Apple aims to integrate AI deeply into its ecosystem, ensuring that users can benefit from the latest innovations over time.