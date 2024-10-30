Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Tesla CEO Elon Muk has reportedly acquired three mansions in Austin, Texas, forming a cluster of properties near his businesses with plans to create a unique family compound.

The properties, one of which spans 14,400 square feet and resembles a Tuscan villa, cost an estimated $35 million, according to sources.

According to the New York Times, the plan reportedly includes housing his 11 children and two of their mothers in adjoining homes, creating a close-knit, shared living space.

One of the mothers, Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother of three of Musk's children, is said to have already moved into one of the properties, while Musk's former partner Grimes, currently in a custody battle with him, is not residing in Austin.

His first wife, Justine Musk, who has five children with him, is also not expected to live in the area. Despite this arrangement, only Zilis has moved in so far.

The properties are reported to be near Tesla's headquarters, and Musk's presence in Austin reflects his focus on the city as a technology hub, where his influence is significant due to his business ventures and role as a major local employer.

Elon Musk's Austin Ventures

Musk's acquisition of these homes also coincides with his active political engagements and financial support for former President Donald Trump. He has recently increased political donations, with his political action committee offering significant contributions to support Trump's campaign.

This complex blend of family life, business expansion, and political involvement reflects Musk's larger personal and professional ambitions, particularly as he has voiced concerns over population growth and human survival, linking his personal values to his business empire.

Musk's efforts to build an even larger compound outside Austin reportedly stalled due to a federal investigation into Tesla's use of funds, believed to involve construction projects intended for Musk's personal use.

Though Austin residents occasionally glimpse the reclusive billionaire in their neighborhood, Musk's local security measures and the highly populated surroundings maintain his privacy.