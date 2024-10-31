Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

Dynarex Corporation has expanded its recall of Dynacare Baby Powder over concerns of asbestos contamination, now affecting over 1,000 cases of the product distributed across 35 states.

The announcement follows an initial recall in September, which included only 62 cases. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert, urging consumers to stop using the recalled powder due to potential health risks associated with asbestos, a carcinogen that can cause cancer.

The affected Dynacare Baby Powder, available in 14-ounce and 4-ounce bottles, was shipped to multiple states, including California, Texas, Florida, New York, and many others, and was also sold online through platforms like Amazon.

The FDA's routine testing identified asbestos in some of these products, prompting Dynarex to expand its recall, according to CBS News.

Read Also: TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

Contamination Likely Linked to Talc Mining

The company stated that the contamination likely occurred due to talc mining processes, where asbestos—a natural mineral commonly found near talc deposits—can mix with the talc unless carefully purified.

Asbestos contamination in products containing talc is a significant concern, as inhaling or ingesting asbestos fibers can lead to serious long-term health effects.

Dynarex has stopped distributing Dynacare Baby Powder and is investigating the source of contamination.

The company has assured customers that they can return the product for a full refund and avoid any potential risks by not using it. So far, there have been no reports of health issues connected to the recalled product, said USA Today.

The FDA continues to monitor the situation, and consumers are advised to check if they have purchased any Dynacare Baby Powder, especially if acquired after January 18, 2024. For more details on the recall and instructions on how to return affected items, customers can contact Dynarex directly through their provided phone numbers or email.