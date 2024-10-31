logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

| By

Dynacare Baby Powder Dynacare Baby Powder
Dynacare has expanded its recall of baby powder potentially contaminated with asbestos, affecting additional products shipped to 35 states. Screenshot from the US FDA Website

Dynarex Corporation has expanded its recall of Dynacare Baby Powder over concerns of asbestos contamination, now affecting over 1,000 cases of the product distributed across 35 states.

The announcement follows an initial recall in September, which included only 62 cases. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert, urging consumers to stop using the recalled powder due to potential health risks associated with asbestos, a carcinogen that can cause cancer.

The affected Dynacare Baby Powder, available in 14-ounce and 4-ounce bottles, was shipped to multiple states, including California, Texas, Florida, New York, and many others, and was also sold online through platforms like Amazon.

The FDA's routine testing identified asbestos in some of these products, prompting Dynarex to expand its recall, according to CBS News.

Contamination Likely Linked to Talc Mining

The company stated that the contamination likely occurred due to talc mining processes, where asbestos—a natural mineral commonly found near talc deposits—can mix with the talc unless carefully purified.

Asbestos contamination in products containing talc is a significant concern, as inhaling or ingesting asbestos fibers can lead to serious long-term health effects.

Dynarex has stopped distributing Dynacare Baby Powder and is investigating the source of contamination.

The company has assured customers that they can return the product for a full refund and avoid any potential risks by not using it. So far, there have been no reports of health issues connected to the recalled product, said USA Today.

The FDA continues to monitor the situation, and consumers are advised to check if they have purchased any Dynacare Baby Powder, especially if acquired after January 18, 2024. For more details on the recall and instructions on how to return affected items, customers can contact Dynarex directly through their provided phone numbers or email.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics