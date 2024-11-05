logo

Pennsylvania Judge Approves Elon Musk's $1 Million Daily Giveaway for Voters

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk raises his hands as he takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania judge has approved Elon Musk's plan to give away $1 million each day to voters in key swing states, allowing the contest to continue just one day before the presidential election.

The judge's decision came after testimony revealed that Musk's political group, America PAC, chose the contest winners, despite Musk's earlier claims of random selection.

The giveaway is aimed at registered voters in seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. To qualify, voters had to sign a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.

Musk's group has already given away $16 million and announced winners from Arizona and Michigan, with the final winner to be revealed on Election Day.

Court Ruling Allows Elon Musk's Contest to Continue

Judge Angelo Foglietta heard arguments from lawyers representing Musk and America PAC, who contended that the contest did not violate lottery laws as alleged by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

According to Reuters, Krasner argued that the giveaways amounted to an illegal lottery, claiming that the rules for selecting winners were unclear. He sought to block the contest and indicated he would pursue financial penalties against Musk and his PAC.

During the hearing, Musk's lawyer, Chris Gober, emphasized that the recipients were chosen based on their potential as spokespeople for the PAC's pro-Trump agenda, countering Krasner's allegations of randomness. Gober stated, "The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance," indicating that the group had predetermined the winners.

Musk, who has been an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has donated nearly $120 million to America PAC, which aims to mobilize and register voters.

Musk's support has played a significant role in the Trump campaign, especially in swing states. The judge's ruling allows the contest to proceed, despite the legal challenges presented.

Elon Musk
