logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Netflix Offices Targeted in France and Netherlands in Joint Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

| By

Netflix Offices Targeted in France and Netherlands Netflix Offices Targeted in France and Netherlands
This photograph shows doorbell of the Paris offices of the Netflix streaming company at Square Edouard VII in Paris on November 5, 2024. IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images

In a major international probe, authorities in France and the Netherlands raided Netflix offices on Tuesday as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

According to French judicial sources, the search focused on suspected financial misconduct, including undeclared labor and tax-related offenses, with investigators targeting Netflix's French headquarters in Paris and its European base in Amsterdam.

The investigation began in November 2022, and French and Dutch officials have been collaborating on it for several months. Officials report that French police investigators from a specialized anti-fraud unit carried out the search with the support of the French national prosecutor's office, which also deals with financial crimes.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Dutch authorities, following a request from their French counterparts, searched Netflix's Amsterdam office to assist in the investigation, according to AP News. Emma Bosma, a spokesperson for the Dutch National Office for Serious Fraud, said, "We have acted upon France's request, sharing our resources for a transparent probe."

Netflix Assures Compliance Amid Ongoing Tax Probe in France, Netherlands

Netflix responded to the developments, stating, "We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy, and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate."

The probe reportedly centers on Netflix's tax filings for revenue generated in France between 2019 and 2021. During that period, Netflix is said to have structured its operations so that French subscribers paid through a Dutch subsidiary, potentially allowing the company to reduce its tax obligations in France.

After changes to its structure in 2021, Netflix's French division began reporting significantly higher revenues, aligning with its large subscriber base in France.

As with any preliminary investigation, officials emphasize that this does not mean criminal charges are certain or that a trial will necessarily follow.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes a Hit as Truth Social Franchise News

Donald Trump's Net Worth Takes Hit As Truth Social Shares Dive

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Franchise News

Colorado's Gun Purchase Age Law Moves Forward Franchise News

Colorado's Gun Purchase Age Law Moves Forward After Federal Appeals Court Ruling

Netflix Offices Targeted in France and Netherlands Franchise News

Netflix Offices Targeted in France and Netherlands in Joint Fraud and Money Laundering Investigation

Franchise News

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Dies at 95
Franchise News

New Mexico Cannabis Operation Shut Down as State Police Destroy Massive Marijuana Crop

New Mexico Cannabis Operation Shut Down
Franchise News

Meta, Google, YouTube Clamp Down on Political Ads to Curb Misinformation Surge

Meta, Google, YouTube Clamp Down on Political Ads
Franchise News

TikTok Faces Lawsuit from French Families After Teenagers' Tragic Deaths

TikTok Faes Lawsuit from French Families After Teenagers' Tragic Deaths
Franchise News

Ford Engine Failure Investigation Concluded by US Auto Safety Regulator

Ford Engine Failure Investigation Concluded

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics