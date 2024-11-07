logo

Starbucks Fans Await Red Cup Day, Offering Free Cups and Bonus Stars

A Starbucks store stands nearly empty in New York's East Village as Starbucks Workers United have announced that they are waging the company's largest strike Thursday on the coffee company's Red Cup Day on November 16, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The holiday season is nearly here, and Starbucks fans are buzzing with excitement over Red Cup Day, an annual event where customers can get a free reusable red cup.

This festive day has become a favorite for Starbucks lovers, marking the official start of the holidays with a chance to grab the collectible red cup, which brings perks throughout the season.

Starbucks Red Cup Day

Those who order a handcrafted holiday drink on Red Cup Day receive a free cup that they can reuse, earning a 10-cent discount on future drinks and 25 bonus stars if they're part of the Starbucks Rewards program.

Starbucks hasn't officially announced when Red Cup Day will happen this year, but in the past five years, it has typically taken place on a Thursday in mid-November. According to USA Today, based on recent trends, fans are speculating that Red Cup Day might fall on November 14.

On this day, customers can enjoy a variety of holiday beverages, whether they prefer them hot, iced, or blended. Popular options include classics like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and new seasonal flavors such as the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam.

The Red Cup Day giveaway aims to bring joy to Starbucks fans and encourage sustainability with a reusable option.

Starbucks has also added a new perk this season: for the first time, customers can choose non-dairy milk in their drinks at no extra cost. This change is part of Starbucks' broader effort to make the customer experience more inclusive and satisfying.

Starbucks Unveils 2024 Holiday Menu

Alongside Red Cup Day, Starbucks has introduced its 2024 holiday menu, which launched on November 7. This year's holiday drinks feature festive cold foams and the addition of iced holiday refreshers, Anxious via MSN.

These seasonal drinks are available at Starbucks locations across the US, offering something for everyone, whether they prefer classic flavors or want to try the latest holiday-inspired treats. The menu also includes new seasonal food items, such as a turkey sage Danish and a dark toffee bundt cake, bringing cozy flavors to complement the holiday beverages.

For Starbucks fans, Red Cup Day is more than just a freebie – it's a festive tradition. With collectible red cups and exclusive holiday beverages, it's a day many look forward to as a way to celebrate the season.

As excitement builds, customers are counting down to the likely November 14 event, ready to kick off the holiday season with a warm cup in hand and some extra rewards.

