Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus from X

Bluesky, the social media platform launched by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has reached a significant milestone, attracting 1 million new users in just one week following the 2024 US presidential election.

As a result, the platform's total user count has grown to 15 million, up from around 13 million at the end of October. The surge in new sign-ups comes as many users of X, the platform previously known as Twitter, have sought an alternative space to post their thoughts and engage with others.

Bluesky Sees Surge in Users After X's Controversial Changes

The increased activity on Bluesky is part of a broader trend, where the platform has seen bursts of growth after certain events, especially after X's controversial changes under Elon Musk's ownership.

The latest wave of users is primarily from the US, Canada, and the UK. Many of them, including journalists, celebrities, and politicians, have cited Bluesky's user-friendly, ad-free environment as a refreshing change from the growing toxicity they perceive on X, AP said.

These new users are hoping that Bluesky will provide a space free of misinformation and hateful speech, which has become a growing concern on X since Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Bluesky's success in attracting new users is not entirely new. Earlier in 2024, the platform experienced a similar spike in sign-ups when X was banned in Brazil, with 2.6 million new users joining in just one week. Similarly, when X made changes to its terms of service last month, Bluesky saw a significant increase in interest, with about 500,000 new users joining in a single day.

Since its launch in 2019, Bluesky has been growing steadily. Initially an invitation-only platform, it opened to the public in February 2024. The platform shares several similarities with X, including a chronological feed and a "discover" feed.

Users can also post updates, send direct messages, and engage with curated lists of people to follow. Its appeal has only strengthened as more users flee X, especially after Musk's controversial interactions with President-elect Donald Trump during the election.

While Bluesky's growth is notable, it still remains smaller than other platforms like Threads, Meta's competitor to X, which reported 275 million active users. Still, Bluesky's growth reflects the shifting landscape of social media, as users look for spaces that align more with their personal values, especially in a time of political division.