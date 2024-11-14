logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus from X

| By

Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus
This illustration photograph taken on November 12, 2024, shows the logo of social media platform Bluesky displayed on a mobile telephone and tablet, in Paris. IAN LANGSDON/AFP via Getty Images

Bluesky, the social media platform launched by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has reached a significant milestone, attracting 1 million new users in just one week following the 2024 US presidential election.

As a result, the platform's total user count has grown to 15 million, up from around 13 million at the end of October. The surge in new sign-ups comes as many users of X, the platform previously known as Twitter, have sought an alternative space to post their thoughts and engage with others.

Bluesky Sees Surge in Users After X's Controversial Changes

The increased activity on Bluesky is part of a broader trend, where the platform has seen bursts of growth after certain events, especially after X's controversial changes under Elon Musk's ownership.

The latest wave of users is primarily from the US, Canada, and the UK. Many of them, including journalists, celebrities, and politicians, have cited Bluesky's user-friendly, ad-free environment as a refreshing change from the growing toxicity they perceive on X, AP said.

These new users are hoping that Bluesky will provide a space free of misinformation and hateful speech, which has become a growing concern on X since Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Bluesky's success in attracting new users is not entirely new. Earlier in 2024, the platform experienced a similar spike in sign-ups when X was banned in Brazil, with 2.6 million new users joining in just one week. Similarly, when X made changes to its terms of service last month, Bluesky saw a significant increase in interest, with about 500,000 new users joining in a single day.

Since its launch in 2019, Bluesky has been growing steadily. Initially an invitation-only platform, it opened to the public in February 2024. The platform shares several similarities with X, including a chronological feed and a "discover" feed.

Users can also post updates, send direct messages, and engage with curated lists of people to follow. Its appeal has only strengthened as more users flee X, especially after Musk's controversial interactions with President-elect Donald Trump during the election.

While Bluesky's growth is notable, it still remains smaller than other platforms like Threads, Meta's competitor to X, which reported 275 million active users. Still, Bluesky's growth reflects the shifting landscape of social media, as users look for spaces that align more with their personal values, especially in a time of political division.

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords Franchise News

Google Search Warning: New Hack Targets Specific Keywords, Experts Say

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip Franchise News

Luxury Cruise Offers US Citizens Four-Year Trip To Escape From Trump Presidency

Tesla Soars to $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally Franchise News

Tesla Soars To $1 Trillion Market Value Following Trump-Musk Rally

Franchise News

DirecTV Abandons Dish Acquisition After Bondholders Reject Deal Terms Franchise News

DirecTV Abandons Dish Acquisition After Bondholders Reject Deal Terms

Spirit Airlines Set to File for Bankruptcy After Failed Merger Franchise News

Spirit Airlines Set to File for Bankruptcy After Failed Merger with Frontier

Franchise News

Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus from X

Bluesky Hits 15 Million Users, Boosted by Post-Election Exodus
Franchise News

Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Sixth Recall of 2024 Over Power Loss Issue

Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Sixth Recall of 2024 Over Power Loss
Franchise News

Amazon Launches New Low-Cost Storefront to Compete with Discount Retailers

Amazon Launches New Low-Cost Storefront to Compete with Discount Retailers
Franchise News

Red Lobster Revives Fan-Favorite Dish as Part of Major Revamp After Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Revives Fan-Favorite Dish as Part of Major Revamp
Franchise News

Explosion at Kentucky Business Sends 11 Employees to Hospital

Explosion at Kentucky Business Sends 11 Employees to Hospital

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics