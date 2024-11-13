Costco Recalls 80,000 Pounds of Butter Over Missing Milk Allergen Label

Costco has issued a recall of nearly 80,000 pounds of its Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter due to a labeling error that omitted a critical allergen warning for milk. The recall impacts both salted and unsalted butter varieties sold in Texas stores.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged the issue, emphasizing the health risks for individuals with milk allergies.

Costco Recalls Butter Due to Missing Milk Allergen Warning

The affected products were manufactured by Texas-based Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC.

The recall includes unsalted butter packages with "Best By" dates of February 22-23, 2025, and March 22-23, 2025, as well as salted butter packages with "Best By" dates of February 23, 2025, and March 29, 2025, CBS News said.

Milk allergies are among the most common food allergies in the U.S., particularly among children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), milk allergies can cause reactions ranging from mild symptoms such as hives and vomiting to severe reactions like anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

Consumers who purchased the recalled butter are advised to return it to the store for a full refund or dispose of it to avoid any potential health risks. The FDA stresses that shoppers should always carefully read food labels, especially if they have food allergies or sensitivities.

FDA Classified Costco Recall as 'Class II' Action

Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, which produced the butter, initially issued the recall on October 11. The FDA classified the recall as a "Class II" action, indicating that the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

In a statement, Costco reassured customers that safety remains a top priority. While the omission of the "Contains Milk" label was unintentional, the company is working to ensure strict compliance with labeling regulations in the future.

According to Daily Mail, though the recall involves a significant quantity of butter, the financial impact on Costco and its supplier appears to be minimal.

However, it highlights ongoing concerns about food safety and labeling practices. Mislabeling incidents can undermine consumer trust and pose serious risks to public health.

For now, Costco urges customers to check their butter packaging and follow recall instructions if they have any of the affected products. This recall serves as a reminder of the importance of clear labeling to protect consumers with food allergies.