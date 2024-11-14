Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Sixth Recall of 2024 Over Power Loss Issue

Tesla has announced its sixth recall this year for the Cybertruck, targeting over 2,400 vehicles from its 2024 model lineup.

The recall, prompted by a faulty drive inverter component, may lead to a loss of power to the wheels, posing a significant safety concern. Vehicles affected were built between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024.

Tesla Issues Recall for Cybertruck After Power Loss Risk Identified

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue lies with the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) in the drive inverter. If the component fails, drivers could lose control of the vehicle's acceleration.

Tesla has stated that when this malfunction occurs, a warning message is displayed on the car's dashboard. However, the company has assured that no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been reported in connection with the defect, RoadAndTrcuk said.

This latest recall adds to a growing list of challenges for Tesla's highly anticipated electric truck, which debuted less than a year ago. Earlier recalls in 2024 addressed issues such as malfunctioning rear view cameras, defective windshield wipers, and even an accelerator pedal that could become trapped.

While some of these problems were resolved through software updates, others required physical repairs at Tesla service centers.

Tesla Cybertruck Owners Urged to Address Recall as Free Repairs Begin

Tesla is offering free replacements of the faulty drive inverters for affected vehicles. Owners will begin receiving notifications via mail starting January 4, 2025, with dealers already informed as of November 7.

According to USA Today, the company encourages Cybertruck owners to promptly address the issue by scheduling repairs at Tesla service centers.

The recall streak has raised questions about the durability and readiness of Tesla's flagship pickup. By comparison, other electric trucks, such as Ford's F-150 Lightning, have experienced fewer recalls since their launch. Tesla's rapid production ramp-up for the Cybertruck, coupled with the vehicle's complex design, may be contributing to these recurring issues.

For Cyber Truck owners wondering if their vehicle is affected, Tesla advises using the VIN search tool on the NHTSA website or consulting Tesla's own recall resources. It's crucial to address any recalls promptly to ensure safety on the road.

While Tesla remains a leader in the electric vehicle market, the ongoing issues with the Cybertruck highlight the challenges of launching an innovative but untested product. As customers eagerly await resolutions, Tesla faces mounting pressure to enhance the reliability of its latest model.