Netflix’s Tyson-Paul Boxing Match Hits 60 Million Global Viewers

Netflix's much-anticipated boxing match between retired legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul shattered records, drawing over 60 million global viewers.

The event peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, marking a historic moment for the streaming platform, Netflix revealed on Saturday.

Jake Paul Dominates Mike Tyson in Underwhelming Bout at AT&T Stadium

The fight, held at AT&T Stadium in Texas, was a spectacle many tuned in for, but the action inside the ring left fans underwhelmed. The 27-year-old Paul dominated the 58-year-old Tyson, who hadn't fought professionally in nearly two decades.

The eight-round bout ended in a unanimous decision favoring Paul, with judges scoring it 80-72 and 79-73 twice. Despite the hype, the fight lacked the intensity many had hoped for, with Tyson unable to match Paul's pace and precision.

The match reportedly earned Paul $40 million and Tyson $20 million, making it one of the most lucrative fights of the year, CBS News said. However, technical difficulties during the live stream marred the experience for many viewers.

Complaints flooded social media about buffering, pixelated video quality, and freezing issues during the undercard matches. By the main event, most disruptions had subsided, but the initial problems left some fans frustrated.

Netflix Sets Streaming Record with Tyson-Paul Bout Amid Fan Complaints

According to Newsweek, Netflix addressed the streaming issues, acknowledging the complaints while celebrating the event's record-breaking viewership.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the platform referred to the event as a "boxing mega-event" that tested their buffering systems, ultimately solidifying their foray into live sports streaming.

This isn't Netflix's first success with live sports. The platform also reported 50 million households tuning in for a women's boxing match earlier this year, making it the most-watched professional women's sporting event in US history.

Netflix plans to expand its sports portfolio with two NFL games scheduled for Christmas Day, including a halftime show featuring Beyoncé.

The Tyson-Paul bout underscores Netflix's growing commitment to live sports, a move aimed at diversifying its content offerings and attracting new subscribers.

While the fight itself didn't deliver the expected thrills, it demonstrated the platform's ability to draw massive audiences, further solidifying its position as a global entertainment powerhouse.

For fans, the event was a mixed bag—record-breaking viewership but underwhelming action. For Netflix, it was another step toward redefining the way sports are consumed in the digital age.