Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for Brain Implant

Neuralink Gains Approval for First Clinical Trial in Canada for
Dr. Ahmed Raslan, professor of neurological surgery, demonstrates the placement of a brain implant for patient Amber Pearson, who received the implant to treat her epilepsy and Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), at the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) hospital in Portland, Oregon on January 23, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Image

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-implant startup, has received approval from Health Canada to begin its first clinical trial in the country.

This marks a significant step for the company, which aims to empower individuals with severe paralysis to control digital devices using only their thoughts.

Neuralink Seeks Participants for Groundbreaking BCI Clinical Trial in Toronto

The trial, called the CAN-PRIME study, will take place at Toronto Western Hospital, part of the University Health Network, Engadget said.

The hospital will perform the complex neurosurgical procedure necessary to implant the device.

Neuralink is actively recruiting participants with conditions such as quadriplegia caused by cervical spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The study will focus on evaluating the safety of the implant and its initial functionality in enabling brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

The Neuralink device works by interpreting neural activity and translating it into commands for external devices, such as computers or smartphones. This allows individuals to interact with technology without the need for physical movement.

Neuralink aims to refine this technology further, potentially paving the way for restoring movement, communication, and even vision in disabled patients.

Neuralink Expands Trials to Canada After US Success with Brain Implant

According to Reuters, this Canadian trial follows Neuralink's ongoing efforts in the United States. The company has already implanted its device in two American patients.

One of the trial participants has used the device to control video games and experiment with designing 3D objects using computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Despite some early technical issues, such as the retraction of implant threads in the first patient, Neuralink has implemented measures to improve the technology, leading to more successful outcomes with the second patient.

Neuralink has received growing attention for its ambitious goals, including the development of a brain chip interface implanted within the skull. In September, the company earned the US Food and Drug Administration's "breakthrough device" designation for an experimental implant aimed at restoring vision.

For the Canadian trial, Neuralink aims to gather data that will enhance the safety and functionality of the surgical process and the implant itself. Recruitment is now open, and the company is actively seeking participants who meet the trial criteria.

As Neuralink ventures into its first international trial, the world watches closely to see how this groundbreaking technology progresses. The results could have far-reaching implications, offering hope to millions living with paralysis or other debilitating conditions.

