Egg Prices Soar 30% as Holiday Baking and Avian Flu Strain Supply

Egg prices have skyrocketed by 30% compared to last year, driven by surging holiday demand and an ongoing avian flu outbreak that continues to shrink supplies.

The combination has left shoppers grappling with higher costs as the festive season approaches.

The US Department of Agriculture reports that avian flu has killed over 108 million birds since January 2022, including 75 million egg-laying hens, reducing the nation's egg supply by 8%.

In October alone, the flu affected key egg-producing states like Oregon, Utah, and Washington, leading to the loss of an estimated 60 million eggs.

Bernt Nelson, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, emphasized the disease's impact to NBC News, saying, "Bird flu is by far the biggest factor affecting egg prices right now."

He noted that while overall supplies remain strong, certain regions face shortages, leading to price volatility at grocery stores.

The holiday season has exacerbated the issue, as increased baking and cooking drive up demand. "The holidays are always the peak time for egg sales because they're essential for baking, cooking, and entertaining," explained Emily Metz, CEO of the American Egg Board.

Retailers Face Tough Choices as Egg Prices, Demand Surge

Retailers are struggling to balance rising wholesale costs with customer expectations. In New York, the average wholesale price for a dozen large eggs rose to $4.23 in mid-November, a sharp increase from $2.43 the same time last year.

According to CNN, grocery chain director Steve Schwartz shared, "It's been out of control. When egg prices go up, they rarely return to previous levels."

Looking ahead, the USDA warns that egg supplies for early 2025 have already been revised downward, suggesting high prices could persist.

Supermarkets are taking different approaches, with some absorbing costs to avoid alienating customers, while others see shifts in consumer behavior, such as a growing preference for organic eggs, which now often cost the same as conventional ones.