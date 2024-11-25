Over 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia Vehicles Recalled Over Safety Risks

More than 240,000 Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles are being recalled across the United States and Canada due to various safety concerns, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced.

The recall affects electric vehicle (EV) models from the three South Korean automakers, with the primary issue being a loss of drive power caused by damaged charging units. This problem increases the risk of a crash.

Kia and Hyundai Issue Urgent Recall

The recall includes about 62,872 Kia EV6 vehicles and 145,235 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, with the majority of these cars sold in the United States, according to CBS News.

Approximately 34,529 units were produced for sale in Canada. The affected models include the 2022-2024 Kia EV6, 2023-2024 Genesis G80 EV, 2023-2025 Genesis GV60, 2023-2025 Genesis GV70 EV, 2022-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and 2023-2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

According to Ira Gabriel, senior group manager for corporate and marketing PR at Hyundai, these vehicles' transistors in the charging control unit can be damaged, which prevents the 12-volt battery from charging, leading to a loss of drive power.

Kia America explained that if drivers experience warning chimes or see warning lights, they should immediately have their vehicles towed to the nearest dealership.

Drivers Warned of Increased Crash Risk

"If the driver ignores the warnings associated with the discharging battery condition and continues to operate the vehicle in a reduced power mode, the vehicle may eventually experience a complete loss of motive power, which increases the risk of a crash," the company stated in an email, according to The Washington Post.

In addition to the EV recall, NHTSA also announced a recall for 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz models due to a problem with the transmission. These vehicles could shift out of park without the brake pedal being engaged, causing them to roll away and increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall affects more than 42,000 units, and owners are advised to use their parking brake as a safety measure until repairs are made.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive recall notifications in December and January. Car dealerships will inspect and replace faulty units, as well as update the software if necessary.