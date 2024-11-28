logo

Elon Musk Calls for Abolishing Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tech magnate Elon Musk has stirred debates over federal bureaucracy, advocating for the elimination of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

On Wednesday, Musk posted on X, calling for the agency's dissolution, stating, "Delete CFPB. There are too many duplicative regulatory agencies."

The CFPB, established under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010 following the financial crisis, oversees consumer protections in banking and lending. It has faced consistent political and legal scrutiny, particularly under different presidential administrations, according to Bloomberg.

Critics, including Musk, argue the agency overlaps with other regulatory bodies, adding unnecessary bureaucracy. This call aligns with Musk's role in President-elect Donald Trump's newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Set to streamline federal agencies, DOGE aims to cut government spending and improve efficiency. Musk, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, is tasked with proposing reforms, which may include targeting agencies like the CFPB.

Elon Musk and Trump's DOGE Plan Target Federal Agencies for Major Reforms

Trump described DOGE as an initiative to "restructure federal agencies" and partner with the White House to drive large-scale reforms. Musk's comments suggest that significant changes to federal oversight may be imminent, with the CFPB as an early focus.

Under President Joe Biden's administration, the CFPB has taken a more aggressive regulatory stance, addressing issues like home foreclosures and bank fees. However, incoming leadership may reverse this trend. Trump has tools to replace CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, potentially weakening the agency's influence.

Musk also took aim at other federal institutions, posting a poll about cutting the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) budget. Responses heavily favored eliminating funding, and Musk endorsed a comment suggesting DOGE should audit the IRS, said Al Jazeera.

Elon Musk
