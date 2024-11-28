Stowaway Found on Delta Flight After Suspicious Bathroom Behavior, Report Reveals

A stowaway was found aboard a Delta Air Lines flight after suspicious behavior in the aircraft's restrooms raised concerns.

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 264, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Tuesday night and landed in Paris seven hours later.

The unidentified woman managed to bypass multiple security checkpoints at JFK Airport despite not having a boarding pass.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the woman underwent a full security screening, including a check for prohibited items, but evaded identity verification stations and successfully boarded the aircraft.

Suspicious Restroom Activity Uncovers Stowaway on Delta Flight

Flight attendants became suspicious when the woman spent an unusual amount of time moving between the plane's restrooms. When asked to produce her boarding pass, she failed to do so.

Passengers reported that they were unaware of the situation until the flight landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where French authorities boarded the plane to handle what was described as "a serious security issue."

Passenger Rob Jackson recalled an announcement instructing everyone to remain seated while the authorities resolved the issue. He noted that the plane was fully booked, leaving no available seats for the woman to occupy unnoticed, CNN reported.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to safety and security, noting that an extensive investigation is underway in collaboration with aviation stakeholders and law enforcement. The TSA is also investigating how the woman bypassed critical identity verification points.

This incident follows a similar event in March when a man sneaked onto a Delta flight in Salt Lake City using a photo of another passenger's boarding pass, according to Fox News. Both cases have raised concerns over security vulnerabilities in airline operations.