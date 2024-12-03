Southwest Airlines Implements New Early Landing Procedures to Reduce Turbulence Injuries

Southwest Airlines is changing its landing procedures to improve safety for passengers and crew.

Starting December 4, the airline will begin cabin preparations for landing earlier, at an altitude of 18,000 feet (5,486 meters), instead of the previous 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). This adjustment aims to reduce turbulence-related injuries, which are a leading cause of in-flight incidents.

The new policy means flight attendants will wrap up cabin service and secure the cabin earlier during the descent. According to AP News, passengers will be asked to fasten seatbelts, return seatbacks to their upright positions, and stow carry-on items sooner than before.

Southwest explained that the decision came from extensive data analysis and collaboration with labor partners. By seating flight attendants earlier, the airline expects to reduce crew injuries by at least 20%.

Turbulence injuries are a significant concern for the aviation industry. While fatalities are rare, injuries caused by sudden turbulence can be serious. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, turbulence was responsible for over a third of airline incidents in the US between 2009 and 2018.

Most of these incidents led to injuries rather than structural damage to aircraft. For example, in July, several passengers were hurt during a turbulent Air Europa flight from Spain to Uruguay. Similarly, in August, a United Airlines flight was forced to divert after severe turbulence injured seven people over Louisiana.

Southwest, known for its commitment to safety, operates over 800 Boeing 737 aircraft, making it the world's fourth-largest commercial fleet. A company spokesperson emphasized that passenger and crew safety is the airline's top priority.

While the new procedures are not tied to a specific incident, the change reflects a broader industry focus on mitigating risks related to turbulence.

Southwest to Monitor New Safety Protocols Amid Upcoming Changes

In an internal memo, Southwest highlighted that the decision followed detailed reviews of flight reports and data from its Flight Data Analysis Program.

The airline plans to monitor the effectiveness of this new protocol and adjust if necessary. Updates on the policy's impact will be shared with employees regularly.

This procedural shift comes as the airline prepares for other changes, including the end of its long-standing "open seating" policy next year. These updates demonstrate Southwest's efforts to enhance safety and adapt its practices in response to evolving challenges in air travel, UPI said.

By acting proactively, Southwest Airlines sets an example for prioritizing safety in an ever-changing aviation environment, aiming to provide smoother journeys for both its crew and passengers.