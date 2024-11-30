logo

Cucumber Recall: SunFed Pulls Produce Over Salmonella Concerns

Workers drive by greenhouses as they use a tractor to bring a cart-load of cucumbers to a field where they will be shredded at the Ehlers Gartenbau cucumber farm near Hamburg on June 4, 2011 in Stoeckte, Germany. ean Gallup/Getty Images/Getty Image

SunFed Produce, an Arizona-based company, has issued a recall of its whole fresh cucumbers due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall impacts cucumbers sold between October 12 and November 26, which were distributed across 26 US states and five Canadian provinces. The company has urged consumers to check their cucumbers and dispose of any affected products immediately.

SunFed Cucumbers Recalled for Salmonella Risk

The recalled cucumbers were sold in bulk cardboard containers labeled "SunFed" or in plain white boxes and black plastic crates, each with a sticker identifying the grower as "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V." States affected by the recall include California, Texas, Florida, and New York, among others.

In Canada, the produce was shipped to Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Calgary. SunFed noted that some of these cucumbers might have also been sold in stores outside the listed regions.

According to CBS News, the recall was initiated after the FDA linked the cucumbers to reported salmonella illnesses between October 12 and November 15, 2024.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious health issues, especially for young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pain, which typically appear six to six days after infection and can last up to a week. Severe cases may require hospitalization.

SunFed Launches Hotline Amid FDA Cucumber Recall Alert

SunFed's president, Craig Slate, emphasized that the company is working closely with authorities and the implicated grower to determine the source of the contamination.

He assured customers that SunFed is committed to strict compliance with food safety standards and is taking all necessary steps to address the issue. Additionally, SunFed has contacted its direct buyers to inform them of the recall.

The FDA advises consumers to immediately throw away any cucumbers that might be part of this recall and to thoroughly clean any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the affected produce to prevent cross-contamination.

Individuals who believe they have consumed the contaminated cucumbers and are experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.

SunFed has set up a recall hotline at (888) 542-5849 for consumers with questions or concerns. The hotline is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm Mountain Time, Yahoo said.

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in food safety, following recent recalls of eggs and carrots for similar contamination risks. Salmonella infections remain a significant health concern in the US, with approximately 1.3 million cases and 420 deaths reported annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cucumber Recall: SunFed Pulls Produce Over Salmonella Concerns

