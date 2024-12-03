Dangerous Overnight Shifts for Children Found at Pork Facility, Feds Confirm

Federal investigators have uncovered alarming cases of child labor at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed that 11 minors were working hazardous overnight shifts, cleaning dangerous machinery with corrosive chemicals. These children, some as young as 13, were employed by Qvest LLC, a sanitation contractor.

Child Labor Violations Uncovered at Pork Plant; Contractor Fined $171K

The investigation, which spanned from September 2019 to September 2023, revealed that the children were tasked with cleaning equipment like head splitters, bandsaws, and neck clippers—jobs prohibited for minors under federal labor laws.

According to CBS News, the DOL fined Qvest $171,919 for these violations and mandated steps to prevent future breaches, including hiring a compliance specialist and implementing stricter monitoring systems.

This is not an isolated case. The food industry has been grappling with repeated violations of child labor laws. Earlier this year, another sanitation contractor, Fayette Janitorial Services, was found to have illegally employed minors at the same Seaboard facility.

Fayette also rehired some of the children previously employed by Qvest and was fined for similar violations at a Perdue Farms plant in Virginia, where a 14-year-old suffered severe injuries.

The issue extends beyond this facility. Nationwide, federal investigators have uncovered numerous instances of children working in dangerous environments, from meatpacking plants to sawmills.

In fiscal year 2024, the DOL investigated 736 child labor cases, affecting over 4,000 minors and leading to $15.1 million in fines—an 89% increase from 2023.

Child Labor Scandal Exposes Exploitation in Meat Processing Industry

The investigation raises concerns about the food industry's reliance on underage workers, particularly as the US sees an influx of undocumented minors who are vulnerable to exploitation.

Critics argue that companies need to implement stronger safeguards to prevent child labor, especially in dangerous jobs like meat processing.

Seaboard Triumph Foods is one of the largest pork producers in the US, with operations across multiple states.

Despite changing contractors, the company has been unable to eliminate illegal child labor practices at its facilities. The DOL emphasized that employers must uphold federal laws to protect children and ensure safe working conditions.

Under the consent order, Qvest must not only pay fines but also enforce strict compliance measures, including annual training for employees, maintaining accurate records, and providing a hotline for reporting violations, FNS said.

These measures aim to end the unlawful hiring of minors and prevent future tragedies in the workplace.

The case highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement of child labor laws and greater accountability in industries with high risks of exploitation. Children should never have to face such dangerous conditions, and federal authorities are determined to put an end to these violations.