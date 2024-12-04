E. Coli Investigation Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Ends

Federal officials have declared the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders over, following an investigation that connected the contamination to slivered yellow onions used in the burgers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed Tuesday that there is no ongoing safety risk, marking the end of a foodborne illness event that sickened 104 people across 14 states.

E. Coli Outbreak Tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders Ends After Onion Recall

The outbreak, which began in October, resulted in 34 hospitalizations, one death in Colorado, and several cases of severe illness, including kidney complications.

The affected individuals ranged in age from 1 to 88, with Colorado reporting the highest number of cases, ABC News said.

Health officials identified yellow onions from Taylor Farms, a California-based supplier, as the likely source of contamination.

Although tests on the onions and surrounding environments did not directly confirm the presence of the E. coli strain, investigators determined through interviews and food tracking records that the recalled onions were the probable cause.

Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled the onions on October 22, and McDonald's immediately removed Quarter Pounders from menus in affected states. By November, the company had replaced its onion supplier and resumed sales of the popular burger nationwide.

To address the crisis, McDonald's temporarily pulled the Quarter Pounder from approximately 3,000 locations, later narrowing the suspension to 900 stores after the source of the contamination was pinpointed.

The company has since implemented stricter food safety protocols and thanked regulators for their swift action in resolving the issue.

McDonald's emphasized its commitment to food safety and maintaining customer trust. However, the outbreak has impacted sales in affected areas, prompting the company to allocate $100 million toward recovery efforts, including financial support for franchisees.

Parents of Hospitalized Infant Voice Concerns Following McDonald's E. Coli Scare

The outbreak has also led to legal challenges. A Montana family is suing McDonald's after their 11-month-old daughter, Logan, fell gravely ill with E. coli poisoning.

According to AP News, the child had shared bites of her father's Quarter Pounder during a road trip in early October. Logan required hospitalization, and while her health has improved, her parents remain wary of the fast-food chain.

With no new cases reported since October 21, health authorities consider the outbreak resolved. "There does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak," the FDA stated, officially closing the investigation.

This marks the end of a challenging chapter for McDonald's, as the company works to reassure customers and prevent future incidents.