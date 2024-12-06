US Telecom Providers May Face Stricter Rules After Cybersecurity Breaches

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new rules requiring telecom providers in the US to strengthen cybersecurity measures following reports of foreign hacking.

If adopted, the rules would mandate telecom companies to secure their networks against unauthorized access and certify annually that they have plans in place to address cyber threats.

FCC Proposes Stricter Telecom Security Amid Salt Typhoon Hacks

This decision follows concerns raised after multiple cybersecurity breaches, allegedly tied to the Chinese hacking group "Salt Typhoon," compromised at least eight US telecom networks, Reuters said.

Officials, including Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger, revealed that the breaches might have persisted for one to two years, though no classified communications appear to have been compromised.

Amid the ongoing threat, US officials are urging Americans to use encrypted apps for calls and messages to reduce the risk of interception. These recommendations come after reports that Salt Typhoon accessed sensitive call records, particularly from the Washington, DC, area.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported breaches in major telecom providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen, with hackers even targeting campaign members from the 2020 presidential election.

FCC Pushes Stricter Rules to Combat Telecom Security Gaps After Hacks

The FCC's proposed framework aims to address these vulnerabilities proactively. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the need for a modern security approach to protect telecom networks and enable better prevention and response to cyberattacks.

If approved, the measures will take effect immediately, requiring companies to bolster their defenses and enhance accountability.

According to The Verge, the Pentagon has also been scrutinized for its handling of telecom security. Senators Ron Wyden and Eric Schmitt criticized the Department of Defense for failing to secure unclassified communications from foreign espionage.

In a letter, the senators highlighted the Pentagon's inability to obtain digital security test results from telecom carriers, which cited attorney-client privilege as a reason for withholding the information.

Senators are now calling for a thorough investigation into the breaches and the military's oversight of telecom cybersecurity. Lawmakers were briefed on Thursday in a classified session to discuss the full impact of the Salt Typhoon intrusions.

While Chinese officials have denied the hacking allegations, stating that Beijing opposes all forms of cyberattacks, US authorities remain vigilant. Experts caution that these incidents highlight the urgent need to strengthen telecom security nationwide.

As the FCC works to implement stricter rules, telecom providers and government agencies must collaborate to address gaps and protect critical communications from evolving cyber threats.