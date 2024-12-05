UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan on Investor Day

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically killed in a targeted shooting in Manhattan early Wednesday morning, just hours before attending an investor conference. The incident, described as a "brazen attack" by authorities, has left the corporate and healthcare communities in shock.

CEO of UnitedHealthcare Shot and Killed Outside Midtown Hilton Hotel in NYC

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. outside the Hilton Midtown hotel near West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to ABC News, surveillance footage shows a masked gunman lying in wait for Thompson, 50, as he exited his hotel and walked toward the conference venue.

The suspect shot Thompson multiple times, including in the back, before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Emergency responders transported Thompson to Mount Sinai West hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the attack was premeditated but have not yet determined a motive. Shell casings found at the scene were reportedly inscribed with cryptic words, potentially hinting at the attacker's intentions.

NYPD investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and analyzing items left at the scene, including a water bottle and candy wrapper, for fingerprints or DNA evidence. The suspect remains at large.

Thompson was attending UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference. As CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance division of UnitedHealth Group, he led a company providing coverage to over 29 million Americans.

Thompson joined UnitedHealthcare in 2004 and was named CEO in 2021. His leadership extended to overseeing the company's Medicare and retirement programs, which serve millions of older adults.

UnitedHealth Group expressed its grief in a statement, calling Thompson a "highly respected colleague and friend." His wife, Paulette Thompson, described her husband as a devoted family man and loving father to their two sons, USA Today said.

She also noted he had previously received threats related to his work, though it remains unclear if these are connected to the attack.

Law enforcement has intensified efforts to apprehend the suspect, who was last seen entering Central Park on a bicycle. The FBI is assisting the NYPD in analyzing a cellphone believed to belong to the attacker. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Thompson's death marks a significant loss to both the business and healthcare sectors. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the news "horrifying" and extended condolences to Thompson's family and colleagues.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about the motive and how such a high-profile figure became the victim of a targeted attack in one of New York City's busiest neighborhoods.