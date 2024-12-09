UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer Possibly Known, But Name Withheld to Protect Investigation

Authorities may have identified the suspect behind the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hinted at the breakthrough but emphasized the importance of maintaining secrecy to prevent tipping off the suspect. "We revealed his face. We're going to reveal who he is and bring him to justice," Adams stated, underscoring that investigators are closing in.

NYPD and FBI Hunt Suspect in Brian Thompson's Fatal Shooting

Thompson, 50, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning near the Hilton Midtown hotel in Manhattan, where he was scheduled to attend an investor meeting.

The gunman ambushed Thompson, firing multiple times with a rare World War II-era weapon, and then fled the scene on an electric bike, DailyMail said.

The NYPD released images of the suspect, described as a light-skinned man, approximately 6'1", wearing a distinctive gray backpack and a cream-colored jacket.

Police believe the attack was premeditated, as surveillance footage showed the suspect waiting for Thompson. Despite extensive investigative efforts, including the use of facial recognition software, the suspect's identity remains officially unconfirmed.

Investigators have retraced the suspect's movements across New York City using surveillance footage. After fleeing the scene, he rode through Central Park, disposed of his backpack, and boarded a bus bound for an unknown location.

The FBI is assisting in the search, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, while the NYPD has pledged an additional $10,000.

Key evidence recovered includes shell casings marked with the words "delay," "deny," and "depose," phrases often associated with criticism of the insurance industry.

This detail has led investigators to explore whether the motive is linked to grievances against UnitedHealthcare, a company currently under scrutiny for alleged antitrust violations and denied insurance claims.

Police Trace Suspect's Movements in Brian Thompson's Killing

According to CBS News, Police are meticulously piecing together the suspect's actions leading up to the shooting. He reportedly stayed at a Manhattan hostel under a fake identity, paying cash for all transactions and maintaining anonymity by wearing a mask.

A brief moment of unmasking, captured by a security camera, has provided investigators with their clearest visual clue.

Hundreds of detectives are reviewing video footage, analyzing evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses, including Thompson's colleagues and the suspect's former hostel roommates.

Items such as a recovered coffee cup and backpack are undergoing forensic analysis, and authorities continue to search for the murder weapon.

Brian Thompson, a prominent health insurance executive, leaves behind a grieving family and a shaken community. As the manhunt intensifies, officials remain steadfast in their resolve to bring the perpetrator to justice while safeguarding the integrity of the investigation.