Trump Team Reaches Out to Google, Meta, Snap Over Online Drug Sales, Report Says

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reaching out to some of the biggest tech companies to discuss strategies to fight online drug sales.

The team has invited Google, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Snap, and TikTok to a meeting in mid-December to address the issue of illegal drug transactions happening on their platforms. The move comes as part of Trump's efforts to tackle the fentanyl crisis in the United States, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Trump Team Plans Meeting with Tech Giants to Discuss Oversight

According to reports, Trump's team is eager to hear the companies' views on challenges related to combating drug sales online and any obstacles that are preventing effective solutions.

Jim Carroll, who served as the drug czar during Trump's first administration, has been coordinating with these tech companies on this effort, Reuters said.

The goal of the meeting is to bring Big Tech to the table to discuss compliance measures, potential technological upgrades, and ways to strengthen online oversight.

The fentanyl epidemic has become a major focus of Trump's policy priorities. In November, Trump announced plans to launch a national public awareness campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of fentanyl.

He has also pledged to pressure Mexico and Canada to reduce trafficking of fentanyl into the United States, even proposing steep tariffs on goods from those countries if they fail to act.

The tech companies involved have faced scrutiny over their role in enabling drug transactions. Reports earlier this year raised concerns about Meta's platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, and their connection to illegal drug sales.

US prosecutors investigated whether these platforms allowed or profited from the sale of illegal substances. Similarly, eBay recently paid a $59 million settlement after being accused of failing to block online sales related to counterfeit drug production, including fentanyl-laced pills.

Trump's Team Pushes Tech Giants to Address Online Drug Sales Crisis

According to EconoTimes, Trump's latest efforts to involve these companies in addressing drug sales online suggest a shift toward collaboration.

His transition team sees the social media platforms and online marketplaces as significant players in the issue.

This meeting could lead to changes in how these platforms operate, including strengthening their internal rules to prevent the sale of illicit substances and improving oversight through technology.

Although the tech giants have yet to comment on the meeting, the pressure to respond could lead to increased federal oversight and scrutiny.

Trump's administration appears to be focusing on encouraging these companies to step up and take responsibility for their role in reducing drug trafficking through online channels.

The meeting will likely focus on strategies to improve the fight against drug sales online by addressing challenges like enforcement, compliance, and oversight.

With major tech platforms under investigation and public concern mounting, this effort represents a growing push to combat the opioid crisis through collaboration between the government and technology companies.