Cracker Barrel Faces Backlash After Denying Service to Special Needs Students

| By

Fans enjoy CMT Music Awards and Cracker Barrel Travelling Front Porch at Arrington Vineyards on June 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT/Getty Image

A Cracker Barrel restaurant in Waldorf, Maryland, has come under fire for denying service to a group of special needs students during a field trip, sparking widespread community outrage and plans for a protest.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2024, when 11 students and seven staff members from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) visited the restaurant as part of a community-based instruction program designed to help students practice real-life skills.

According to CCPS Superintendent Maria Navarro, the school had informed the restaurant of their visit in advance and was assured that reservations were not required.

However, upon arrival, the group was denied seating and was told by staff not to include the restaurant in future outings, CBS News said.

Although they were able to place a takeout order, staff and students reportedly experienced rude behavior, being seated in a closed section and largely ignored.

Parents of the students expressed heartbreak over the incident, describing how their children were treated unfairly. Dustin Reed, whose daughter was among the group, said the students simply wanted to enjoy a meal and learn from the outing.

He, along with other parents, emphasized the need for respect and equal treatment for children with special needs.

Cracker Barrel has issued an apology, stating that the incident was unrelated to the students' abilities but was due to unexpected staffing shortages and the partial closure of a second dining room.

The company acknowledged operational missteps and poor communication, which led to misunderstandings. They assured the public they are working with the local community to address concerns and improve.

Community Rallies After Cracker Barrel Incident Sparks Outrage

Despite the apology, many parents and community members remain upset, arguing that the damage has already been done.

According to NBC New York, Stacey Campbell, a parent of one of the students, highlighted the importance of treating all individuals with dignity and respect, regardless of their abilities.

Reed is organizing a protest at the restaurant on December 15, which has already garnered significant community support.

The incident has also prompted other local businesses to step forward, offering their venues for future school outings. Navarro expressed gratitude for these offers while reiterating the need for Cracker Barrel to take meaningful steps to regain the trust of the community.

"This group of students and teachers were, are, and always will be welcome to dine with us," said a Cracker Barrel representative, pledging to make amends. However, many feel the apology falls short, and the event remains a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals with special needs in their fight for inclusion and respect.

