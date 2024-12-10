logo

Missouri Companies Aim to Overturn Wage and Sick Leave Law in Court

Missouri Companies Aim to Overturn Wage and Sick Leave Law
Security personnel stand on the balcony the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey as protesters demonstrate against racism and police brutality outside their neighborhood on July 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Getty Images/Michael B. Thomas

Business groups in Missouri have recently filed a lawsuit to block a new law approved by voters that will raise the state's minimum wage and provide workers with paid sick leave.

The lawsuit, led by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and several other industry groups, claims the law violates the state's constitution by combining two issues—raising the minimum wage and implementing paid sick leave—into a single ballot measure.

Missouri Businesses Challenge Wage and Sick Leave Law

The new law, approved by voters in November with 57% support, will increase Missouri's minimum wage from the current $12.30 per hour to $13.75 starting in January and $15 by 2026. Additionally, it will allow workers to have up to seven paid sick days per year beginning in May.

This proposal was passed through a constitutional amendment known as Proposition A. However, business organizations argue the way the law was presented to voters and its effects have caused confusion and unfair burdens on businesses, AP News said.

The lawsuit accuses the state's recent vote of violating the constitutional rule that ballot measures must only address one issue.

Business leaders argue that the two issues—raising the minimum wage and implementing paid sick days—are separate and should have appeared on individual measures. Furthermore, the business groups raise concerns about what they call misleading information in the language of the amendment.

For example, they claim the summary voters received implied all workers would benefit from paid sick leave, while certain workers are excluded from the law. They also say the financial details presented to voters were unfair because they failed to highlight that increased wages could lead to higher tax revenue for local governments.

The groups involved in the lawsuit include the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, the Missouri Grocers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

The groups are requesting that the Missouri Supreme Court declare Proposition A unconstitutional and overturn the results of the vote. Their attorney argues that the issues with the amendment's language and the manner in which it was presented are significant enough to make the law invalid.

Advocates Condemn Lawsuit Against Missouri Wage Law

Supporters of the law have spoken out strongly against the lawsuit. Advocates believe this legal action undermines the will of Missouri voters, who approved the law in a fair election.

According to KBIA, Terrence Wise, an advocate with Fight for 15, criticized the legal action, stating that it is an attempt by powerful corporations to override the results of a democratic vote.

Wise emphasized that the move would harm Missouri workers and their families, as it disregards their fight for fair wages and access to paid sick leave.

Currently, the first wage increase to $13.75 per hour is set to take effect on January 1 unless the state Supreme Court agrees with the lawsuit. Under Missouri law, the court must review the case, meaning the legal challenge will proceed in the coming weeks.

The outcome of this lawsuit will determine whether workers in the state will soon benefit from the wage and sick leave increases or if the legal battle will prevent these changes from moving forward.

This ongoing legal fight represents a clash between business interests and workers' rights, with thousands of Missouri workers watching closely as the state navigates these developments. The coming months will reveal whether businesses can stop these changes or if the will of the voters will stand.

