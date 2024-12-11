E-commerce Sites Flooded with 'Deny Defend Depose' Merchandise After UnitedHealthcare CEO's Fatal Shooting

Online marketplaces are quickly filling with merchandise featuring the phrase "Deny Defend Depose" following the tragic shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on December 4.

The phrase, which was found scrawled on shell casings at the scene, has sparked widespread attention and debate.

E-commerce Platforms See Surge in Sales of Items Linked to CEO Murder Case

Shirts, mugs, stickers, and even Christmas ornaments bearing the words are being sold across platforms like Etsy, eBay, and TikTok.

While some retailers, such as Amazon, have removed these items for violating company guidelines, others like eBay continue to allow sales, stating the phrase itself does not breach their policies.

However, eBay clarified that items glorifying or inciting violence, including celebrating the CEO's murder, are strictly prohibited.

According to DailyBeast, the phrase "Deny Defend Depose" appears to echo sentiments from a 2010 book titled Delay Deny Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It by Jay Feinman.

The book criticizes the practices of health insurers and has recently gained renewed attention, becoming a bestseller on platforms like Amazon. Feinman has not commented on the shooting or the use of the phrase linked to his work.

The tragic killing of Thompson, 50, occurred outside a Manhattan hotel. The suspect, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, was arrested shortly after the incident at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

Mangione faces charges of second-degree murder, gun possession, and forgery. Authorities are still investigating the motive, but the presence of the phrase on shell casings has intensified discussions about public sentiment toward the healthcare and insurance industries.

"Deny Defend Depose" Products Highlight Debate on Profiting from Violence

This incident highlights a growing trend where current events, even violent ones, are rapidly commercialized online.

Merchandise linked to high-profile occurrences, whether tragedies or political events, often surfaces quickly on e-commerce platforms.

For instance, products related to past events like the 9/11 attacks or political figures have similarly flooded online stores, CBS News said.

While the investigation into Thompson's death continues, the sale of "Deny Defend Depose" merchandise raises ethical questions about profiting from violence and tragedy.

Social media discussions show mixed reactions, with some expressing outrage at the commercialization, while others view it as a commentary on frustrations with the insurance industry.

Despite the controversy, UnitedHealthcare has remained focused on mourning its CEO, with stakeholders emphasizing the importance of honoring his contributions.

Meanwhile, the surge in related merchandise continues to draw attention to broader issues around the intersection of corporate practices and public perception.