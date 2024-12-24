logo

Christmas Day 2024: Stores and Restaurants You Can Visit

Christmas Day 2024: Stores and Restaurants You Can Visit
Father Christmas and an elf pose for photographs during a promotional event to launch the Selfridges Christmas Shop in their flagship store in central London on August 3, 2015. AFP via Getty Images/LEON NEAL

If your holiday plans hit a snag or you find yourself in need of essentials on Christmas Day 2024, don't worry—some stores and restaurants are open to save the day.

While many major retailers take the holiday off, several grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants will be available for your last-minute needs.

Where to Shop on Christmas Day

Grocery Stores:

  • Albertsons: Most locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Giant: Expect most stores to open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Safeway: Some locations will open, but hours vary, so check with your local store.

Convenience Stores and Gas Stations:

  • 7-Eleven: Operating 24/7, even on Christmas.
  • Circle K: Continues its 24/7 service.
  • Cumberland Farms: Open from 7 a.m. to midnight; some locations in the Northeast and Florida may offer free coffee or cocoa.
  • QuickChek: Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sheetz, Speedway, Wawa, and Weigel's: These chains maintain their regular 24/7 hours.

Drugstores:

  • CVS: Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., though hours may vary.
  • Walgreens: Many stores will operate with limited hours, typically 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while 24-hour locations will stay open as usual, Taste of Home said.
  • Rite Aid: Most locations will remain open with regular hours.

Restaurants Serving on Christmas Day

Whether you're craving pancakes or coffee, several dining spots are available:

  • Denny's: Open nationwide, though hours may vary.
  • IHOP: Serving breakfast and more, but check your local hours.
  • McDonald's: Select locations will operate, so confirm ahead.
  • Starbucks: Many cafes will be open, offering holiday drinks and last-minute gifts.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Some locations will serve coffee and baked goods, but hours depend on the store.
  • Waffle House: True to its 24/7 reputation, it's open on Christmas.

What's Closed on Christmas Day

According to USA Today, major chains like Walmart, Target, Costco, and Aldi will be closed. Liquor stores in states like Connecticut are also mandated to stay shut, so stock up early.

Plan Ahead for a Stress-Free Holiday

While Christmas is a time for joy and celebration, unexpected needs can arise. Check store hours before heading out, as availability may vary by location. With these options, you can keep your holiday running smoothly, no matter the hiccups!

Christmas Day 2024: Stores and Restaurants You Can Visit

Christmas Day 2024: Stores and Restaurants You Can Visit
