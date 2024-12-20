logo

Amazon Drivers Strike Across Four States Amid Holiday Package Rush

Amazon Drivers Strike Across Four States Amid Holiday Package Rush
A worker moves a cart at a packing station of a redistribution centre of US online retail giant Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on December 9, 2024. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon drivers, represented by the Teamsters union, launched a strike across four states during the peak holiday season, urging the company to address labor concerns.

The strike began early Thursday at a Queens, New York facility and expanded to locations in Illinois, Georgia, and California. Union members protested wages, benefits, and what they perceive as Amazon's refusal to recognize their employment status.

Sean O'Brien, the Teamsters' General President, criticized Amazon for ignoring deadlines to negotiate, calling their stance "insatiable greed."

He asserted, "If your package is delayed, blame Amazon's refusal to prioritize its workers."

Striking drivers claim their wages are insufficient to cover basic needs.

"Many of us can't afford Christmas presents for our families," said driver Luke Cianciotto, picketing in Skokie, Illinois.

Amazon countered these claims, emphasizing that the Teamsters do not represent its employees. According to CNN, spokesperson Kelly Nantel labeled the union's narrative as a "PR play" and deemed their actions "illegal."

Union Strike Against Amazon Sparks Debate

According to Amazon, the strike impacts only a small fraction of its operations, as the company's US workforce exceeds one million employees.

Despite drivers wearing Amazon-branded gear and delivering exclusively for the company, Amazon asserts that the strikers are employees of third-party contractors.

Industry experts believe the strike will have minimal impact on delivery schedules, likening it to a regional weather disruption. However, the strike's timing, just days before Christmas, highlights the growing tension between labor groups and the retail giant.

The Teamsters continue to push for recognition under labor laws, while Amazon remains firm in its stance against union representation. The duration of the strike remains uncertain, with union representatives promising it will extend beyond one day, per USA Today.

