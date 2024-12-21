Frito-Lay Recalls Lay’s Chips Due to Milk Allergy Concern

Frito-Lay is recalling specific 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips after concerns that they might contain milk not listed on the packaging.

The undeclared allergen could trigger serious or life-threatening reactions in individuals with milk allergies, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Check Your Lay's Chips: Recall Issued for Products with Undeclared Milk

The recall affects products sold in Oregon and Washington starting November 3, 2024. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The affected chips can be identified by their UPC code 28400 31041, a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of February 11, 2025, and manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx, CBS News said.

Consumers are advised to check their Lay's Classic Potato Chips for these identifiers. Those who have purchased the recalled products should either dispose of them or return them to the store for a full refund. Frito-Lay has set up a hotline at 1-800-352-4477 to assist with questions.

This issue was brought to the FDA's attention by a consumer complaint. The undeclared milk poses a significant health risk to people with allergies or severe sensitivity to dairy.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction can range from mild, such as rashes or hives, to severe, including difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis. The FDA emphasizes the importance of avoiding these chips if there is any risk of an allergy.

Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, clarified that no other Lay's products, flavors, or sizes are included in the recall. The company is working with retailers to remove the affected bags from store shelves.

Surge in US Food Recalls Highlights Urgent Need for Labeling and Quality Control

According to NewYork Post, this recall is one of many recent incidents highlighting food safety concerns in the US. Earlier this year, contaminated onions caused an E. coli outbreak affecting over 100 people.

There have also been salmonella outbreaks linked to cucumbers and eggs, and listeria contamination in frozen foods and deli meats. Some of these cases have resulted in severe illnesses and even fatalities.

The number of food recalls in 2024 has surged, with over 740 reported so far, more than doubling last year's total.

These incidents underscore the critical need for accurate labeling and strict quality control in food production.

Consumers are encouraged to stay vigilant by reviewing FDA recall notices and checking food packaging carefully. For those with allergies, it is especially important to ensure that food items do not contain undeclared allergens.