logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Amtrak Suspends Northeast Corridor Service Due to Downed Power Wires Just Before Holidays

| By

Amtrak Suspends Northeast Corridor Service Due to Downed Power Wires
Passengers arrive on an Amtrak train at Union Station on December 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images/Scott Olson

Amtrak temporarily halted all train services between New York and Philadelphia on Sunday morning after downed overhead power wires blocked tracks along the Northeast Corridor.

The suspension occurred during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, as millions prepare for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa celebrations amidst freezing temperatures.

Amtrak's Northeast Corridor Service Disrupted as Power Issues Cause Major Delays

The disruption began around 7 am ET, with initial estimates predicting service restoration by noon, BostonGlobe said. However, as of 1:30 pm, only two of the four affected tracks were back in operation.

Trains resumed travel but at reduced speeds, causing delays of up to an hour. Amtrak reported that at least three trains were canceled, leaving travelers scrambling for alternative plans.

The Northeast Corridor, a vital route connecting major East Coast cities from Boston to Washington, DC, is Amtrak's busiest line. Sunday's outage not only impacted Amtrak services but also caused delays for some NJ Transit trains, compounding the travel challenges in the region.

In a statement, Amtrak assured passengers it was prioritizing train movements in "timetable order" to minimize disruptions.

The rail service also announced it would waive fees for customers needing to modify their reservations. Most passengers affected by cancellations were accommodated on other trains, ensuring they could still reach their destinations.

Amtrak Struggles to Restore Full Service Amid Cold Snap and Track Outages

Complicating the situation further, the region is experiencing its coldest December weather in two years, according to the National Weather Service.

According to CNBC, the freezing temperatures added to the discomfort of travelers already dealing with delays and cancellations.

As of Sunday evening, Amtrak had restored full service to one track while two others operated at reduced speeds. One track remained completely out of service. Residual delays continued into the night due to limited track availability and occasional crew shortages.

Passengers were encouraged to check for updates on the Amtrak website or contact customer service to adjust their travel plans without additional charges.

Despite the inconvenience, Amtrak's efforts to rebook passengers on alternate trains helped mitigate some of the travel disruptions.

With the holidays just days away, the outage underscores the fragility of the infrastructure supporting the Northeast Corridor, a lifeline for millions of commuters and holiday travelers alike.

As crews work to fully restore service, travelers are urged to remain patient and plan for potential delays in the coming days.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Express Hid Nearly $1 Million in CEO Benefits, SEC Finds Franchise News

Express Hid Nearly $1 Million In CEO Benefits, SEC Finds

Starbucks Union Votes to Strike as Contract Negotiations Reach Critical Franchise News

Starbucks Union Votes To Strike As Contract Negotiations Reach Critical Stage

Taco Bell Takes a Detour from Mexican Cuisine with New Franchise News

Taco Bell Takes A Detour From Mexican Cuisine With New Chicken Nuggets

Franchise News

President-Elect Trump Hints at TikTok's Continued Operation in the US Franchise News

President-Elect Trump Hints at TikTok's Continued Operation in the US

Amtrak Suspends Northeast Corridor Service Due to Downed Power Wires Franchise News

Amtrak Suspends Northeast Corridor Service Due to Downed Power Wires Just Before Holidays

Franchise News

Starbucks Workers Expand Strike to More US Cities Including New York

Starbucks Workers Expand Strike to More US Cities Including New
Franchise News

Google Suggests New Remedies for Search Monopoly Amid DOJ Antitrust Battle

Google Suggests New Remedies for Search Monopoly Amid DOJ Antitrust
Franchise News

Oysters, Clams Recalled Over Potential Norovirus Contamination, FDA Warns

Oysters, Clams Recalled Over Potential Norovirus Contamination, FDA Warns
Franchise News

Zelle and Top Banks Face Legal Action for Alleged Fraud Neglect

Zelle and Top Banks Face Legal Action for Alleged Fraud
Franchise News

Frito-Lay Recalls Lay's Chips Due to Milk Allergy Concern

Frito-Lay Recalls Lay’s Chips Due to Milk Allergy Concern

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics